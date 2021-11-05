Ang Mo Kio Has Game Room With Grab-All-You-Can Electronics ‘Heist’ From $55

Netflix’s Squid Game has made us long for fun and games with prizes, minus the deadly consequences of course.

Even though there are unlikely any games with such a generous prize pool, we’ve uncovered one that lets you snag valuable electronics instead.

The Heist Singapore recently launched a grab-all-you-can electronics ‘heist’ which reportedly features high-value tablets and phones.

Time to put mum’s savvy lobang-hunting techniques to good use.

How to play & win electronics ‘heist’

Much like bank-themed heists in movies, The Heist Singapore has a game room filled with valuable items. In this case, it’s electronics and gadgets rather than money and gold bars.

To start, each participant can grab an IKEA carrier bag for $55.

Once the game starts, participants have 15 minutes to fill up their bags with the items they desire.

There are also power-ups and special items that grant participants extra time and a chance to win coveted gadgets.

Before leaving, participants have to ensure that the bag’s handles are able to ‘touch’ each other and can be held without dragging on the floor.

‘Workers’ in Squid Game-inspired jumpsuits will be keeping an eye on the ‘loots’, so participants are highly encouraged to follow the rules.

Book your heist via the website

The game room is located at CFM Building in Ang Mo Kio.

The Heist Singapore

Address: CFM Building @ 4 Ang Mo Kio Ave 12, Singapore 569498

Operating hours: By timeslot booking only.

Website: The Auction House Singapore

Contact details: theauctionhouse.sg@gmail.com

Visitors can take the following buses to Daikin Airconditioning (bus stop number 66341) just 2 minutes away from CFM building:

25

55

73

74

76

132

165

Jio mum and aunties for electronics heist

This electronics heist is definitely designed with bargain hunters in mind. If you want to snag all the most valuable goodies, consider inviting eagle-eyed mums and aunties who will probably ace this game.

Here’s to hoping you can grab the gadgets on your wishlist.

