Haidilao Clarke Quay Has Free Side Dishes & Drinks If You Play The Squid Game Challenge

Haidilao is not only known for its amazing hotpot but also its exemplary customer service. We’ve all seen the chef dance circles around us while pulling on noodles and tales of free gifts from staff members during special occasions.

Now, there’s something else to look forward to as Haidilao jumps on the Squid Game bandwagon and introduces its own Dalgona candy challenge.

The challenge borrows the same mechanics from the one featured in the popular Netflix show and requires participants to carve out a shape out of a hardened sugar sheet.

While winners stand a chance to get a free dish, those who fail can still request a bandung float.

It is unknown if other outlets besides the one at Clarke Quay are running the secret game but it doesn’t hurt to try.

Dalgona challenge involves carving shape out of sugar sheet

The Dalgona challenge, popularised by the Netflix series Squid Game, involves carving out a shape implanted in a sheet of hardened sugar.

As the show suggests, there are various ways to go about that, such as poking the outline with a sharp object or softening the sheet with a liquid.

The catch is that no matter how sturdy the sheet seems to be, it is actually quite brittle and carving the shape out is no easy task.

Haidilao Clarke Quay has 3 shapes in Dalgona challenge

Although little is known about the challenge, such as time limits or other locations that are hosting the games, pictures from participants have started appearing on social media in the past few days.

While there is no absolute better shape to carve out, it doesn’t hurt to prepare a game plan before heading in.

From what we observed, there seem to be 3 main shapes in the game, namely — square, star, and hexagon.

Image courtesy of Singapore Atrium Sale

We don’t know if there are any other shapes up Haidilao’s sleeves but we think the square is our best bet at winning the free dish.

Free dishes & drinks when you play the game

Whatever shape you end up getting, carving it out successfully will earn you a voucher for a free side dish, which in this customer’s case is fishball with roe.

Image courtesy of Singapore Atrium Sale

It’s unclear whether the voucher has an expiry date but it appears exclusive to the Clarke Quay branch.

With every winner, there must be a loser, but Haidilao is doing away with that notion by offering a bandung float to those who fail to carve out the shape. The adorable gummy bear on top will certainly soothe the pain of losing.

Image courtesy of Singapore Atrium Sale

Take the Dalgona challenge up for yourselves

Watching Squid Game through a screen, you may think that you’ll be able to complete some of the challenges easily.

Why not put that to the test and have a go at this real-life version, albeit and thankfully with much lower stakes?

Do you think you have what it takes to complete the challenge? Let us know in the comments.

