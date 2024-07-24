Teen in M’sia translates religious talk for deaf & mute parents, touches the hearts of netizens

Malaysian teen translates religious talk for deaf & mute parents

A 17-year-old student from Malaysia has received praise following a video of him translating a religious talk into sign language for his parents.

Muhammad Nabil Mohd Nazrol uploaded the TikTok video on 14 July and it has since garnered over 5 million plays at the time of writing.

Nabil’s mother, 44-year-old NoorulHuda Abdul Rahman and father, 45-year-old Mohd Nazrol Dollah, have both been deaf and mute since birth.

Nabil was seen translating the words of the Ustaz, an Islamic religious leader, during a talk on 6 July at Hang Jebat Stadium in Malacca.

Teen has helped mute and deaf parents since childhood

According to Berita Harian, Nabil, who is the youngest of three siblings, said that it has been a habit for him since childhood to help his parents in doing their daily tasks.

Nabil and his two older sisters were all born with no speech or hearing impediments.

“Both of my parents are deaf and mute, and we were declared as CODA children (children of deaf adults),” explained Nabil.

He also added that he and his siblings are all fluent in sign language. Nabil himself could communicate in sign language since the age of three.

He also routinely helps his parents manage their dessert stall by translating orders from customers.

Nabil mentioned in an interview with Harian Metro that he did not expect the video to go viral, as it was just his usual routine to translate nearly everything for his parents.

When speaking to MS News, Nabil said that he attends religious talks often with his parents.

Although his parents are deaf and mute, they are still able to read and write.

Oftentimes, they communicate with others by typing their message on their handphone for others to read.

“I have never been embarrassed of my parents,” says teen

Nabil told Harian Metro that he has been constantly teased and mocked throughout his school life for having deaf and mute parents.

However, he has never let those comments faze him.

“No matter the opinion of others, my parents are perfect in my eyes,” said Nabil.

“Whatever the case, I have never been embarrassed of my parents and I’m very grateful that I still have parents in this world.”

“I may not be able to hear their voices, but I still get yelled at in sign language if I do something wrong because my parents are strict, and always emphasise having good manners,” added the 17-year-old student.

Nabil aspires to continue his studies and aims to take his parents on trips all over the world in the future.

Nabil’s comment sections sing praises for him

Nabil’s heartwarming Tiktok video amassed over seven thousand comments, in full admiration and support for Nabil’s commendable behaviour.

One TikTok user commented “Heaven is really your place, brother.”

Many netizens also likened Nabil’s video to the South Korean drama ‘Twinkling Watermelon’ where the main character is a boy who has mute and deaf parents.

