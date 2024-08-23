Teen gets probation for secretly photographing patrons in Parkway Parade men’s toilets

Teen secretly takes photos of patrons in Parkway Parade toilets for 7 months

In May 2021, a 17-year-old boy began using his mobile phone to surreptitiously capture images of male patrons in public toilets.

According to The Straits Times (ST), the now 20-year-old was sentenced to 18 months’ probation on Thursday (22 Aug) after pleading guilty to two voyeurism charges.

The offences occurred between May and December 2021 while the offender was working part-time at a shop in Parkway Parade.

During these seven months, he targeted public toilets in the shopping mall, capturing photos of 28 unidentified male victims.

The teen used a covert method: entering a cubicle adjacent to his victims’ and positioning his phone over the partition to record them.

He admitted that he targeted no specific victims and was motivated by the “thrill” of his actions.

Caught by father with 3-year-old son

Channel NewsAsia (CNA) reported that on 11 Dec 2021 at around 7.10pm, a 39-year-old father and his three-year-old son went to the toilet at Basement 1 of Parkway Parade.

The teen used his usual method, holding his phone over the cubicle wall to take four photos of them.

However, the father noticed the invasion of privacy and promptly alerted a security guard.

The police soon detained and arrested the teen.

Upon examining his phone, authorities found a total of 101 photos of 30 different victims, including the father and son.

Sentenced to probation & community service

The teen, who cannot be named due to his age at the time of the offences, was sentenced to 18 months’ probation.

His probation conditions include staying indoors from 11pm to 6am daily and completing 60 hours of community service.

Additionally, his uncle and aunt-in-law must provide a S$5,000 bond to ensure he complies with the probation terms.

Featured image adapted from DenBoma on Canva, for illustration purposes only.