Ong Ye Kung Gives Sneak Preview Of Unique Architecture In Thomson-East Coast Line (TEL) Stations

Singapore, for being as small as it is, still has places that are inaccessible by train. And although that remains a work-in-progress, the opening of 6 stations in the Thomson East Coast Line (TEL) will be a huge step of progress.

Source

The new stations will extend the current ‘brown’ line, which starts with the Woodlands North, Woodlands and Woodlands South stations.

Ong Ye Kung, who is now Health Minister, gave us a sneak preview of the station interiors last week before vacating his role as Transport Minister.

New stations start from Springleaf to Caldecott

On 14 May, outgoing Transport Minister Ong Ye Kung shared a Facebook post of a sneak preview of the 6 new stations that are scheduled to open in Q3 of 2021.

Stretching from Springleaf to Caldecott, the 6 stations will each feature unique designs and artwork representative of the stations.

Caldecott station features a unique ‘X’ architecture feature on the ceiling of the platform level.

Source

As for the Mayflower station, bird sculptures are scattered through the station. With one even pictured to be perched on one of the exit signs.

Source

Springleaf station will feature an art piece titled, ‘Trees Of Memories’, designed by local artist Koh Hong Teng.

Source

The other 3 stations on the TEL stage 2 are Lentor, Bright Hill and Upper Thomson.

Getting to local favourites gets easier

These new additions to the TEL will be a welcome addition for all those supper-hungry folks in the North.

With the opening of stage 2 of the TEL, it will open up convenient ways to get to popular supper spots along the Upper Thompson stretch.

Source

Springleaf station will also be the nearest MRT station towards the Singapore Zoo, Night Safari and River Safari.

Good news in hard times

Even though the current pandemic has pushed back many timelines, we’re glad to see that the Land Transport Authority (LTA) has managed to complete the TEL stage 2 in a timely manner.

Initially planned for the first quarter of 2021, we’re happy to see a more connected Singapore no matter how long it’ll take.

Kudos to everyone involved in the completion of TEL stage 2!

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image courtesy of Facebook, Facebook and Facebook.