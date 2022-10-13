M’sia Tenant Disappears After Failing To Pay Rent, Leaves Sex Doll & Huge Mess Behind

Tenant Leaves Sex Doll & Huge Mess Behind In Selangor Apartment, Failed To Pay Rent For Months

If a landlord is lucky, they’ll get tenants who are responsible enough to pay their rent on time, will keep the home in decent condition, and won’t do anything to break the law.

If not… they might have to live through horror stories like this and this.

Recently, a woman took to Facebook to complain about a nightmare of a tenant her friend had encountered in Selangor, Malaysia.

Not only did the man fail to pay his rent for months, he suddenly disappeared and left the place in a huge mess, with rubbish all over the place.

He had also left a ‘souvenir’ behind — his life-sized sex doll.

The tenant soon became the, um, butt of both jokes and criticism for his ghastly behaviour.

Tenant trashes apartment, leaves sex doll on bed

Last Saturday (8 Oct), Facebook user EeTheng Chen shared several photos of her friend’s apartment, which he had rented out to a Malaysian man.

The tenant, who had signed a one-year lease in December last year, had allegedly defaulted on his rent three months ago. He did not pay his utility bills either.

Warning letters by the landlord went ignored, and the tenant was also uncontactable by phone.

Frustrated, Ms Chen’s friend decided to head down to the condo to confront the tenant in person.

However, he was not prepared for what he found inside.

The entire apartment was in a filthy state, with trash, dirt, and debris all over the place.

All the furniture was covered in a thick layer of dust, suggesting that no one had been occupying the space for quite some time.

In addition, the tenant had kept a pet cat that damaged the sofa by scratching it.

He had even thrown the cat litter into the drain outside, completely blocking the pipes.

As if all that wasn’t bad enough, the tenant had left a naked sex doll – and in a rather compromising position, at that – on the bed.

Referring to the abandoned doll as the tenant’s “girlfriend”, Ms Chen asked what she could do with it and if she might be able to sell it.

We’re not sure how in-demand a secondhand sex doll would be, though.

Warns landlords to be wary of this tenant

As a result of the tenant’s negligence, Ms Chen shared that her friend had to replace all the furniture and appliances in the apartment.

Posting a photo of the tenant’s identity card, she asked anyone who knows him to come back and clean up his mess.

“Renting a house to a person like this, one can only accept such bad luck,” she sighed.

Concluding her post, Ms Chen urged anyone looking to rent out their homes to be wary of this man in the future.

Landlords, you have been warned.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from EeTheng Chen on Facebook.

