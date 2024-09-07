Changi Airport Terminal 5 to begin construction works in first half of 2025: PM Wong

Changi Airport Terminal 5 to begin construction next year

Construction works for Changi Airport Terminal 5 (T5) will begin in the first half of 2025.

Prime Minister (PM) Lawrence Wong made the announcement on Friday (6 Sept) during a dinner commemorating the 40th anniversary of the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS).

PM Wong said that the investment in T5 is part of the authorities’ efforts to sharpen Singapore’s competitive edge and develop new advantages in the aviation industry.

He said that many airlines are rapidly expanding their fleets and networks, allowing them to serve more direct routes.

This also means that some flights that normally would have passed through Changi Airport may no longer have to do so.

Many benefits to the addition of Changi Airport T5

When T5 is operational in the mid-2030s, it will expand Changi Airport’s air connectivity from 150 to 200 cities.

The new terminal will be able to handle another 50 million passengers per year, helping to bolster Changi Airport’s current capacity of 90 million.

In addition to improved connectivity and capacity, T5 will also create more jobs and transform passengers’ experience at Changi.

Besides planning for the new terminal, the government is also working with its overseas counterparts to “further liberate” Singapore’s air services agreement.

This will allow Singapore to mount more flights and expand Changi’s network.

Construction delay for 2 years due to Covid-19 pandemic

Last year, former Transport Minister Iswaran announced that T5 would begin construction in 2025.

However, he did not specify which period of the year this would happen.

This announcement came after a two-year delay as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

