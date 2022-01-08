Textile Centre Bakery Has $2 Croissants For Pastry Lovers On A Budget

Sometimes foodies on a budget opt to forego dessert to save a few dollars. However, you’ll find little-known bakeries that offer very affordable treats if you know where to look.

Located in Textile Centre, Omnom Bakery offers $2 croissants in flavours like Biscoff, White Chocolate, and Oreo.

If you’re looking to treat yourself or serve affordable desserts for Chinese New Year (CNY), here’s a promising option.

Textile centre bakery has croissants with unique flavours

In terms of dessert, you can never go wrong with classic flavours like Biscoff and Oreo. Fortunately for us, Muslim-owned Omnom bakery sells yummy pastries in those popular flavours and many more at affordable prices too.

According to a post in the Halal Cafe & Restaurants in Singapore Facebook group, Omnom Bakery sells a box of 9 croissants for $18. They’re also offering 2 boxes for a cheaper price of $30 for customers who have huge families to feed.

Their assortment of flavours include:

Blueberry

Strawberry

Nutella

Peanut Butter

Biscoff

Oreo

White Chocolate

Chocolate

Almond

You probably won’t regret the copious amounts of icing or creamy filling which promise an explosion of sweetness in every bite.

Meanwhile, some croissants are slathered with chocolatey goodness or fresh slices of strawberries.

Who says you need to splurge on gourmet pastries when you can get these equally fancy ones to impress your guests at CNY?

How to get there

Textile Centre is only a 7-minute walk from Lavender MRT station. Once there, you can find the shop at its unit at #01-33.



Address: #01-33 Textile Centre, 200 Jln Sultan, Singapore 199018

Opening Hours: Thurs-Sun, 1pm-7pm

Nearest MRT: Lavender Station

Note that deliveries are also available from $10. You can drop the seller a message on Facebook to find out more about reserving slots or placing an order.

Here’s a peek at what they have on offer, including cupcakes of various flavours:

Image courtesy of Omnom Bakery

The croissants will apparently only be available from Tuesday (11 Jan), so mark the date on your calendar before chionging there.

Get affordable desserts for the fam

They say croissants pair well with kopi. As such, we’re excited to savour our bitter drink combined with the intensifying sweetness of croissants.

We recommend stocking up on a few boxes, in case you have siblings who often sneak to the fridge to steal your yummy desserts.

