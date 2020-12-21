Limted-Edition Oreo Spam Burger Will Give Customers Unexpected ‘Double Surprise’, McDonald’s Says

McDonald’s is a global institution, and many Singaporeans are continually fascinated by what amazing concoctions they’ll come up with next, apart from their classic favourites.

We’re even obsessed with finding out what the McDonald’s outlets in other countries have that we don’t.

On Monday (21 Dec), the strangest one yet may have emerged in McDonald’s China – the Oreo Spam Burger.

Source

Oreo + spam = heaven?

McDonalds China’s website has described the taste as “juicy and tender, with 100% meat flavour”.

Besides thick slices of spam, better known as luncheon meat in Singapore, the burger is also filled with crispy Oreo cookie crumbs and “classic hamburger sauce”.

Source

The so-called “creative” concoction will give customers an unexpected “double surprise”, McDonald’s said.

Sounds like a winning combination if you like savoury and sweet rolled into one.

Limited-edition burger available for just 1 day

However, those in China who want a taste will have to go through some hoops.

According to a post on Chinese social media site Weibo, the limited-edition collaboration will be available at McDonald’s China for just 1 day.

The McDonald’s China website added that only members can purchase it by buying a coupon beforehand, priced at just S$2.70 (13.14 yuan).

The coupon redemption can be found on their website or “iMcDonald’s” delivery platform on WeChat.

Screenshot from WeChat

Furthermore, they’ll be able to redeem the special burger only at certain outlets among the 3,700 in mainland China (not including Hong Kong, Macau or Taiwan).

Only 40,000 burgers sold across China

To make it even more exclusive, just 40,000 of these burgers will be sold across China, said the Weibo post.

Source

McDonald’s China also encouraged those who’re lucky enough to taste the burger to leave an leave an online review.

10 of these will be selected to receive a free can of spam, in case they haven’t had enough of it.

1 lucky reviewer likes it

So far, 1 reviewer has posted a positive review of the burger.

According to a Weibo post, a user named “Bei Bei Chao Ai Yuan” described it as “unexpectedly delicious”.

Source

At first, she didn’t expect the salty-and-sweet tastes to go together well.

However, she was astonished to find it “harmonious”.

Source

While perhaps she was enticed to say good things due to the promise of free can of spam, the photo she posted does look good – if the Oreo cookie crumbs were minced pork instead.

No chance for Singaporeans to try it yet

Unfortunately, Singaporeans who desire a taste of this peculiar burger are obviously out of luck, unless we happen to be in China at this very moment.

Nevertheless, we’ll remember this in our list of weird and wonderful things that McDonald’s in other countries offer.

Hopefully some of them will come to shores soon, or better yet, hopefully the Covid-19 situation improves enough in many countries quickly so we can go abroad to try them ourselves.

Would you try the Oreo Spam Burger if you have a chance? Do share your thoughts in the comment.

Featured image adapted from Weibo and Weibo.