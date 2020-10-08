McDonald’s Malaysia Has Sambal Egg Sandwich To Spice Up Your Morning

Sambal makes everything better, just ask Uncle Roger. That’s why we’re ecstatic to discover that our beloved spicy paste will make its debut in McDonald’s Malaysia’s breakfast menu.

On Thursday (8 Oct), McDonald’s Malaysia officially launched its “Sambalicious Mornings” breakfast series which includes a variety of sambal egg sandwiches.

Source

Now, you can start the day right with their jam-packed breakfast dishes.

Sambal menu to spice up your mornings

Most of us can relate to adding sambal to our rice or noodles to give them the irresistible spicy kick that we crave and love. If you thought of doing the same for your burgers, then check out McDonald’s Malaysia’s latest menu.

Source

The fast food chain made its egg sandwiches even better by adding a dose of their new sambal sauce.

This Sambal Scrambled Egg Sandwich boasts of velvety scrambled egg, a warm slice of cheese, and copious amounts of sambal.

Source

You can upgrade this dish by grabbing the wholesome Sambal Sausage & Scrambled Egg Sandwich. Just one bite and your morning will be as clear as our sunny skies.

Source

Chicken, egg, and sambal is the ultimate combination. For foodies who want a meal that will fuel them up, check out their Sambal Crispy Chicken & Scrambled Egg Sandwich.

Source

There is no such thing as too much sambal, so die-hard chili fans will be delighted to find that they can grab a separate sambal dip.

Source

Pair your spicy meal with their signature freshly brewed Americano and you’re guaranteed to conquer the day.

Sambal egg sandwich from S$1.96

McDonald’s Malaysia’s sambalicious burgers are available from S$1.96 (RM 5.99).

Though we can’t travel to Malaysia for leisure yet, we hope that this spiced-up menu will make its debut in our local stores soon.

In the meantime, if you have friends on the other side of the causeway, get their verdict on this latest combo. We’re dreaming of adding abundant amounts of sambal sauce in our McDonald’s meals too.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image from EverydayOnSales and Facebook.