Thai Groom Kills Bride & 3 Others At Wedding Before Committing Suicide, Investigations Ongoing

Thai Groom Kills 4 People Including His Bride In Wedding Murder-Suicide, Investigations Ongoing

A wedding is supposed to be a joyous occasion, but a recent one in Thailand ended in complete tragedy.

The groom, a former ranger and Paralympian, suddenly opened fire with a pistol.

He killed his bride, two members of his bride’s family, as well as a guest before turning the gun on himself.

Police are currently investigating the horrific case, with witness reports indicating insecurity from the groom as a possible reason for his actions.

Thai groom reportedly looked unhappy at wedding

The Bangkok Post reported that the shooter was 29-year-old Chaturong Suksuk, a former Thai marine who became disabled after an accident on duty.

He participated in the 11th ASEAN Para Games in 2022 and won a silver medal in swimming.

The promising athlete was also supposed to take part in the World Abilitysport Games from 1 to 9 Dec.

On the morning of 25 Nov, Chaturong married 44-year-old Kanchana Pachunthuek and the couple held a wedding party that night.

However, guests reportedly noticed that Chaturong did not appear very happy for someone who had just tied the knot.

The Thaiger reported that Chaturong became intoxicated and did not like the way his new bride was interacting with the guests.

Allegedly, he felt insecure due to their age difference and his disability.

Kills 4 people & shoots himself at wedding

According to the BBC, guests told police that Chaturong and Ms Kanchana had gotten into a heated argument at the party.

Chaturong, who was “quite intoxicated”, then left and retrieved a 9mm pistol from his car.

He then returned and opened fire at the wedding, killing his new bride.

The shots also took the lives of Ms Kanchana’s 38-year-old sister Kornnipa Manato and 62-year-old mother Kingthong Klajoho. Two wedding guests sustained injuries in the gunfire as well.

Chaturong later turned the gun on himself and died instantly.

Rescue personnel rushed the two wounded guests to the hospital, where Thong Nonkhunthod, 50, died of his wounds.

The other guest, 28-year-old Bamrung Chatherat, sustained serious injuries.

One of the stray bullets remains lodged inside his spine, reported the Thai Examiner.

Police investigating motive for shooter’s actions

Police recovered 11 spent cartridges of ammunition from the crime scene.

At the moment, Chaturong’s motive for committing such a shocking act remains unclear.

Investigations are still ongoing and police expect to close the case soon.

Ms Kanchana leaves behind two daughters from a previous marriage.

MS News extends our sincere condolences to the loved ones of the victims. May they rest in peace.

If you or someone you know is struggling, you can call one of these hotlines:

National Care Hotline: 1800-202-6868 (8am-12am daily)

Fei Yue’s Online Counselling Service

Institute of Mental Health’s Mental Health Helpline: 6389-2222

Samaritans of Singapore: 1800-221-4444

Silver Ribbon Singapore: 6385-3714

Big Love Child Protection Specialist Centre: 6445-0400

HEART @ Fei Yue Child Protection Specialist Centre: 6819-9170

PAVE Integrated Services for Individual and Family Protection: 6555-0390

Project StART: 6476-1482

TRANS SAFE Centre: 6449-9088

TOUCHline (Counselling): 1800 377 2252

Also read: 14-Year-Old Charged With Murder After Bangkok Shooting, Suffered Psychological Breakdown

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Bangkok Post and 9009 Action News on Facebook.