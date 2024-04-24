Famous Thai hunks opening Mookata restaurant in Tanglin on 3 May

Famous Bangkok Mookata restaurant with Thai hunks opening in Tanglin

A new opening in Tanglin is bringing a different kind of heat.

Sathanee Mee Hoi, one of the most popular eateries at Bangkok’s Hua Mum Night Market, is coming to Singapore on 3 May.

Its selling point? Barely covered male hunks dancing for your entertainment.

Dancing hunks from Bangkok opening their first joint in Singapore

Sathanee Mee Hoi — famous in Bangkok for its dancing, chiselled hunks — will be opening its first Mookata restaurant in Singapore on 3 May.

Named “Mr Mookata Plus”, the restaurant will be situated at 320 Tanglin Road.

To celebrate the grand opening, the 10 muscular dancing men of the Sathanee Mee Hoi team will be at the restaurant for the first three days of the opening, from 3 to 5 May.

Enjoy the playful atmosphere while relaxing in a cosy dining area

Six of the Thai hunks will be stationed at the joint permanently, while the other four may occasionally make appearances.

Visitors can enjoy both Mookata and Lala hotpot, as well as the sexily clad dancing men at this new Tanglin outlet.

The restaurant also boasts a snug dining area.

From 3 to 5 May, the restaurant will be open from 4pm to 10pm. Thereafter, from 6 May onwards, it will be open from 4pm to 1am daily.

Here’s how you can get to Mr Mookata Plus in Tanglin:

Mr Mookata Plus

Address: 320 Tanglin Rd, Singapore 247980

Opening hours: 4pm – 1am daily (from 6 May onwards)

Nearest MRT station: Redhill

Judging by the reception the last time they were here, it won’t be surprising if many curious customers flock to the new restaurant. To secure your seats for the grand opening from 3 to 5 May before the crowd hits, you can make a reservation by contacting 8770 4992 via WhatsApp.

For more information about the restaurant, visit Mr Mookata Plus’s Instagram here.

Also read: Michelin-approved satay bee hoon stall at Bedok 85 to close after 30 years on 30 April

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @mrmookataplussg on Instagram and @mrmookataplussg on Instagram.