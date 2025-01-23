Nurse goes viral in Japan for successfully performing CPR on elderly man during vacation

Thai nurse praised for successfully performing CPR on elderly man while holidaying in Japan

A Thai nurse has gone viral for reviving an elderly man in Japan using CPR while she was on vacation.

On Tuesday (21 Jan), the Nursing Council of Thailand took to Facebook to commend Acting Sub-Lt Sunaree Khiewsalab, a nurse at Police General Hospital, for her heroic act at Tokyo’s Asakusa Station.

On 27 Nov 2024, Ms Sunaree reportedly attended to the unresponsive man and discovered that he had no detectable pulse.

She immediately began performing CPR and requested an automated external defibrillator (AED) from the station staff.

When the AED arrived, she attached the pads to the man. The device then detected that the man’s pulse had returned and didn’t require an electrical shock.

The elderly man was subsequently transported to a nearby hospital after paramedics arrived on the scene.

Thai National Police Chief Pol. Gen. Kitt-rat Panpetch also commended her professional nursing ethics and strong spirit of public service, which she demonstrated by assisting others even while off duty.

Japanese netizens expressed thanks & praised her for heroic act

In recent days, a Japanese X user’s post about Ms Sunaree’s kind act gained significant attention online.

One user showed appreciation for her assistance, pointing out that she did something difficult that required courage.

Another netizen remarked: “The heart that cares for others is universal. It’s wonderful to be able to turn that feeling into action. Thank you.”

In another X post, a netizen commended her efforts, saying she did a great job despite being off duty.

Also read: 16-year-old boy in Philippines performs CPR on elderly heart attack victim, refuses cash reward



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from สภาการพยาบาล on Facebook.