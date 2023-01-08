Thailand Will Reinstate Vaccination Requirements For All Foreign Visitors, Documents To Be Checked Pre-Boarding

Thailand To Reinstate Vaccination Requirements For Foreign Arrivals 1 Day After China Opens Borders

For the past few months, Singaporeans have enjoyed visiting Thailand with no restrictions.

However, just as China has finally opened their borders, Thailand will again require proof of vaccination for all foreigners visiting the country.

Travellers’ documents will have to be checked before they board a plane to Thailand.

Thailand reinstates vaccination requirements from 9 Jan

The resumption of vaccination requirements will take effect on Monday (9 Jan), the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) said in a statement quoted by Reuters.

All foreigners coming into the country from this date must furnish proof of vaccination if they’re aged 18 and above.

This measure will last at least until the end of January.

2 doses of WHO-approved vaccines accepted

A list of vaccines accepted to enter Thailand can be found on CAAT’s website, including the number of doses required.

According to the list, all WHO-approved vaccines found in Singapore, like Pfizer, Modena and Novavax, are accepted. This also includes Chinese vaccines like Sinovac and Sinopharm.

So far, just two doses are enough for entry.

Those who’re unvaccinated still have a way of entering Thailand, according to CAAT.

They can show a letter certifying that they have recovered from Covid-19 within the last six months.

Otherwise, they can also show a medical certificate explaining why they have not been vaccinated.

Additionally, foreigners arriving in Thailand from a country where a negative Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test result is required — like China — must show proof of health insurance that covers Covid-19 treatment.

On top of that, travellers with Covid-19 symptoms will be advised to take a test.

Airlines must check documents pre-boarding

According to CAAT, airlines will be responsible for enforcing the new rules, which won’t apply to Thai citizens and transit passengers.

Thus, they would have to check passengers’ documents before they board the plane to Thailand.

This means if your flight departs on Sunday (8 Jan) but arrives in Thailand on Monday (9 Jan), you’ll be subject to these checks too.

Thailand tightens restrictions 1 day after China opens borders

On 1 Oct 2022, Thailand opened their borders fully, with no restrictions, proof of vaccination or testing needed for arrivals.

However, in mid-October, they started randomly testing travellers from Singapore as we were having a Covid-19 surge powered by the XBB subvariant of Omicron.

Their latest tightening of restrictions, after more than two months of “freedom”, comes as China is experiencing a huge Covid-19 wave prompted by their loosening of domestic restrictions.

It’s also no coincidence that Thailand is reimposing vaccination requirements one day after China opened its borders on Sunday (8 Jan), scrapping mandatory quarantine for arriving travellers.

However, Thailand’s vaccination requirements will apply to all foreigners.

This is because Thai Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said their measures shouldn’t discriminate against any particular country, The Bangkok Post quoted him as saying.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Mathew Schwartz on Unsplash.