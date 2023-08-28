Tharman Urges Presidential Candidates To Avoid Politicising Election Following Tan Cheng Bock’s Endorsement

Presidential Candidates Should Avoid Politicising Election, Says Tharman

Tharman Shanmugaratnam has responded to Progress Singapore Party (PSP) founder Tan Cheng Bock’s endorsement of fellow presidential candidate Tan Kin Lian.

Dr Tan, a former presidential candidate himself, made a surprise appearance at Mr Tan’s walkabout at People’s Park Food Centre on Sunday (27 Aug).

In response, Mr Tharman has called for this year’s candidates to ‘avoid politicising’ the Presidential Elections.

He also highlighted that the focus should be on each individual’s character instead.

Tharman urged fellow candidates to ‘avoid politicising’, focus on character instead

On Sunday (27 Aug), presidential candidate and former senior minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam responded to PSP founder Tan Cheng Bock’s endorsement of Tan Kin Lian.

In a media statement, a spokesperson for Team Tharman said, “Mr Tharman has consistently urged, with respect to all his fellow candidates, that we avoid politicising the Presidential Elections.”

“The focus should be on each candidate’s individual character, breadth of experience and ability to contribute to Singapore’s future as Head of State,” they noted.

PSP founder Dr Tan Cheng Bock says he endorses Tan Kin Lian in personal capacity

The statement came the same day Dr Tan made a surprise appearance at Tan Kin Lian’s walkabout at People’s Park Food Centre.

Alongside Dr Tan was another 2011 presidential candidate, Tan Jee Say, who is Tan Kin Lian’s proposer.

During a press conference after the walkabout, Dr Tan announced that he officially endorsed Tan Kin Lian as Singapore’s next president.

However, he clarified they were there in their personal capacities. They are showing support as former candidates and not as politicians.

“Today we are here as comrades who share a common vision, that is, to have an independent president,” Dr Tan said.

On top of that, he added that a vote for Tan Kin Lian was a vote for “three wise men”.

Back in the 2011 presidential election, the three Tans collectively got 64.9% of the vote.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image by MS News.