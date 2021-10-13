The Alley Employs Reindeer Plushies To Enforce Safe Distancing In-Store

While some eateries have trouble adhering to safe distancing rules, others have taken it upon themselves to leave customers with no room for interpretation.

That’s what The Alley at Tampines 1 did when they planted reindeer plushies at their seats so that no more than 2 people can dine in together.

Source

This, combined with the X-ed-out seats, make it clear to any customer that only 2 persons are allowed at each table.

The Alley’s reindeer plushies also make for great dates

Shared on the Singapore subreddit by user /u/Familiar-Mouse4490, the pic of the reindeer plushies seated at several tables in the bubble tea store caught many Redditors’ attention.

It looks as though The Alley has thought of an ingenious and non-intrusive way of implementing safe distancing measures.

Besides helping customers to adhere to the regulations, the reindeers seem to make adorable study buddies or bubble tea (BBT) dates for diners who come alone.

Source

Customers have even posted photos of their dates with the reindeers, which look a lot like cheesy couple pics we often see on social media.

Source

Just look at that reindeer looking positively enthusiastic about sharing BBT with you.

Not the first eatery to use plushies in this way

This is not the first time that a local eatery has employed plushies to implement social distancing.

Back in June, a Tanjong Pagar restaurant placed bear plushies strategically at their tables to remind patrons of dine-in rules.

But if you’d like to see these reindeer plushies in the East instead, you can head over to The Alley at Tampines 1 soon. Here’s how to get there:

The Alley @ Tampines 1

Address: 10 Tampines Central 1, #02-K3, Singapore 529536

Opening hours: 11am – 9.30pm daily

Nearest MRT: Tampines Station

It’s okay if you can’t find anyone to go with, as the reindeer plushies will be there for you.

A creative way of implementing safe distancing rules

Whether it’s a marketing gimmick or something to amuse customers, we applaud The Alley for taking such a creative approach towards implementing the rules.

As World Mental Health Day just passed recently, initiatives like this are a great way to remind people that they’re never alone.

We hope to see more eateries using such wholesome methods to maintain order while keeping the public safe.

Featured images courtesy of Google Maps and Google Maps.