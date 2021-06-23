Safe Distancing Bears Maintain Dine-In Rules & Enliven Restaurant’s Atmosphere

Now that the 2-pax dine-in rule is in order, eateries have reconfigured their seating arrangements, with ‘X’ usually marking the spot where customers can’t sit.

But at 1 restaurant in Tanjong Pagar, safe distancing bears are marking the spot instead.

Image courtesy of Pura Brasa

Walk into Pura Brasa at Wallich Street and you’ll see colourful teddies seated at the tables. You could be forgiven for thinking you had entered a teddy bear’s tea party.

But, of course, these obedient bears are quietly observing safe distancing rules.

Aptly referred to as social distancing amBEARsadors, they have been eye-catching dining companions at the Guoco Tower eatery since Jul 2020.

Restaurant expands team of safe distancing bears

In line with the new Phase 3 Heightened Alert (P3HA) guidelines, Pura Brasa shared that they’ve had to recruit more bears to block out more seats in the reshuffled arrangement.

Source

They posted the update in a Facebook post on Tuesday (22 Jun), which was accompanied by a photo of colourful teddy bears sitting between empty tables.

And there are more changes to come. Pura Brasa told MS News that soon, the bears may wear masks too.

Adorable bears bring positive vibes to the restaurant

The amBEARsadors first made an appearance on Pura Brasa’s Instagram page in July last year, as they assured customers of safe distancing enforcement in their premises.

Source

Pura Brasa explained that they went with the bears to avoid using black tape or regular signs. A spokesman told MS News that the bears have attracted a lot of attention and added positive vibes.

Image courtesy of Pura Brasa

We can’t deny that it’s hard not to smile at the sight of the bears which look like they’re eagerly awaiting customers’ arrivals. Dining next to some of the furry plushies will certainly be quite the experience too.

Image courtesy of Pura Brasa

Even diners who come in alone thinking of emoing by the window will feel a little less lonely in these cuddly bears’ company.

Image courtesy of Pura Brasa

A creative solution to implement safety rules

While many places have turned to practical methods of adapting to Covid-19 rules, we’re glad to see that Pura Brasa has taken a more creative approach.

Besides making for cute and memorable photos, we’re sure the bears cheer up any customer who walks in. Not forgetting effectively implementing safety rules too.

Kudos to the restaurant for their fun initiative, and we wish them the best in tiding through these challenging times.

Featured images courtesy of Pura Brasa.