The Online Citizen Makes Comeback, Chief Editor Terry Xu Relocating To Taiwan

The Online Citizen Announces Comeback On 16 Sep 2022

A year ago, alternative news site The Online Citizen (TOC) had its class licence suspended by IMDA over its failure to declare its funding sources. TOC subsequently shut down its site on 16 Sep 2021.

On Friday (16 Sep), exactly one year later, Chief Editor Terry Xu announced that TOC will be making a comeback in the near future. He will also be relocating to Taiwan.

Unlike before, the site will no longer be providing daily news reports. Instead, it will be focusing on producing commentary and analytical pieces about current affairs in Asia.

In a Facebook post on Friday (16 Sep), TOC announced that it will be making a comeback in the near future.

The post shared that the Singapore courts had made it clear that there are no prohibitions stopping TOC from operating outside Singapore.

A new company registered in Taiwan is now apparently handling the operation of the website as well as TOC’s social media platforms.

Moving forward, however, TOC will be making some changes to its content.

Instead of providing daily news coverage, they’ll be providing commentary and analytical pieces about current affairs in Asia.

Xu also shared that he’s currently overseas and will be relocating to Taiwan.

More information will be available in the near future.

In addition to the Facebook post, TOC’s website has also been revived.

IMDA suspended licence over failure to declare funding sources

Last September, IMDA suspended TOC’s class license over the site’s failure to declare all funding sources despite multiple reminders and extensions.

In light of this, TOC received orders to stop posting content on its website and social media accounts and disable them by 16 Sep.

TOC eventually did so a few hours before the stipulated deadline.

TOC’s license was cancelled by IMDA last October, reports Channel NewsAsia (CNA).

