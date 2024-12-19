Huat ah! Yishun coffeeshop uncle wins S$8,888 from lucky Tiger Beer bottlecap

Tiger Beer giving away S$880,880 cash, Yishun coffeeshop diner wins first S$8,888

A Yishun coffeeshop diner has become the first winner in Tiger Beer’s largest-ever cash giveaway, taking home S$8,888 as part of the brand’s “Huat in the Heartlands” campaign.

On 5 Dec, Mr Teo discovered the prize hidden under the cap of a Tiger quart bottle while dining at Gold 186 Food Court on Yishun Street 31.

“I’m excited to share this prize with my friends and colleagues,” said Mr Teo, a loyal fan who has enjoyed drinking Tiger Beer for many years. “I hope more people will get the chance to huat with Tiger like me.”

Celebrations bring festive cheer to Yishun

To celebrate the occasion, Tiger Beer hosted a lively event at the coffeeshop where Mr Teo purchased his lucky bottle.

The festivities, held on 12 Dec, brought cheer to the wider Yishun community with vibrant lion dance performances and a free beer giveaway.

Attendees eagerly participated by reciting the cheer, “Yishun, huat ah! Tiger, huat ah!” to claim one of the first 88 complimentary bottles.

“This marks an exciting start to the ‘Huat in the Heartlands’ contest,” said Gerald Yeo, Marketing Director of Asia Pacific Breweries (APB) Singapore, the producer of Tiger Beer.

He added: “Through this celebration, we continue to honour our roots and share the joy with the heartlanders who have supported us for decades.”

How to join the massive Tiger Beer cash giveaway

Mr Teo’s S$8,888 win is just the start of Tiger Beer’s giveaway.

With a total prize pool of S$880,880, the campaign celebrates Singapore’s coffeeshop culture while offering residents across the island a chance to win big.

The campaign offers three grand prizes of S$88,888 and nine additional prizes of S$8,888 still waiting to be claimed.

Some bottle caps also feature instant discounts of S$1 or S$3, redeemable for Tiger Beer at participating outlets.

To take part, simply purchase a bottle of Tiger or Tiger Crystal quart from one of over 1,500 participating outlets.

Pop open the bottle and check the underside of the cap — it could hold your chance to win cash prizes or discounts.

The campaign runs until 28 Feb 2025 or while stocks last, ensuring plenty of chances for diners to join the excitement.

Adding to the festivities, Tiger Beer will host a series of roadshows at iconic coffeeshops from 27 Dec 2024 to 25 Jan 2025.

Selected events will feature Getai artiste Lee Pei Fen or comedian Patricia Mok leading the roadshow, with attendees standing a chance to win up to S$50,000 worth of prizes.

Claiming the cash prize from Tiger Beer

Winners of Tiger Beer’s “Huat in the Heartlands” contest must verify their winning bottle caps before claiming their prizes.

Those who uncover the S$8,888 or S$88,888 prize caps can complete the verification by filling out an online form or calling 6860 3272.

Once verified, winners will need to visit the APB office to collect their prizes.

In keeping with the celebratory spirit of the campaign, each neighbourhood where a prize is won will host a community celebration, similar to the recent event in Yishun.

These celebrations will take place at the outlets where the winning bottle caps were purchased, and yes, there will be free beer, too — just cheer the name of the neighbourhood to snag a bottle.

Festivities are scheduled at least seven days after a prize is verified, with 13 celebrations planned across Singapore to correspond with the 13 major prizes.

Cheers to a higher chance of winning big

So far, only one winner — Mr Teo — has claimed a prize, leaving 12 more cash prizes still hidden under bottle caps, waiting for the next lucky diner to discover them.

With plenty of chances left to win, don’t miss out. Grab a Tiger Beer with your next meal at your favourite coffeeshop and see if luck is on your side.

For more information, visit the official website and follow Tiger Beer on Facebook or Instagram for the latest updates.

This article was brought to you in collaboration with Tiger Beer.

Featured image courtesy of Tiger Beer.