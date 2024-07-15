S’pore is so backward’: TikToker claims China is ahead of Lion City in many ways

Tiktoker says China is ahead of Singapore, calls the country “backward”

On 14 July, a TikTok video was posted comparing China and Singapore. The TikToker asserted that China is ahead of Singapore “in many ways”.

Posted by TikTok user @wsmnx, the video listed six areas where China is allegedly “ahead” of Singapore.

“In fact, Singapore is quite backward,” the caption wrote.

The post has since sparked a heated debate with Singaporean netizens defending the Red Dot.

TikToker calls Singapore backward

The video begins with a title in Chinese saying: “Singapore is too backward!”

The video then rolls out a list of areas where Singapore allegedly lags behind, from electronic and QR code payments being only supplemental due to the preference for cash among the elderly to e-commerce platforms like Shopee and Lazada not having as extensive a range of products as those in China.

The video adds that the range of products available in Singapore is more limited compared to China, which supposedly combines local products alongside imports.

“Singapore has to largely rely on imports for the citizens,” the video says.

Not stopping there, the OP also touched on logistics, saying that same-day delivery is “unimaginable” in Singapore.

The OP also singled out Singapore’s 5G network, which they claimed has low coverage and a low adoption rate compared to China.

“If you want to start a live broadcast at a popular tourist attraction, it is simply wishful thinking,” says the OP.

Moreover, the OP compared the use of new energy vehicles like electric cars and batteries between the two countries.

“After Tesla came into China, many electric vehicle brands have emerged in China and the use of electric vehicles is increasing,” OP claims, adding that Singapore mainly uses fuel vehicles.

Each point is explained via a voiceover as the video shows snippets of Singapore life.

Singapore netizens claps back

As expected, this video did not fly under the radar in the Lion City, with the video already amassing over 1,100 comments since its post yesterday.

Singaporeans hopped onto the bandwagon, flooding the video with comments and even taking to Reddit to defend their turf.

Many commenters asked the OP why stay in Singapore if China is supposedly the better country.

Some wonder what the point of the post is in the first place.

While many others school the OP with facts refuting each point raised in the video.

