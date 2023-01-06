S’porean Allegedly Asked For ‘Tip’ At Vietnam Immigration, Officer Gets Suspended

Vietnam Immigration Officer Allegedly Wrote ‘Tip’ On Singaporean’s Boarding Pass & Pointed To It

Travelling overseas is fun because it comes with experiences we might not encounter in Singapore.

However, some of these experiences can be surprising to those who’ve lived most of their lives our law-abiding nation.

A Singaporean said he was allegedly asked for a “tip” when he was passing through immigration at an airport in Vietnam.

The immigration officer has reportedly been put on leave over the incident.

‘Tip’ written on boarding pass at Vietnam immigration

In a Facebook post on Monday (2 Jan), Singaporean Kugan Pillai related an incident that happened on the same day, when he was at Hanoi’s Noi Bai International Airport.

He was departing the country and heading back to Singapore, so he had to pass through immigration for the last time.

Normally, one hands over their passport and boarding pass to the immigration officer for checking, but this time the officer wrote something on his “airticket”, he said.

According to the photo he shared, the word “TIP” was written clearly behind what appeared to be his boarding pass.

Singaporean gives S$29 ‘tip’ to Vietnam immigration officer

Mr Pillai was initially confused, he said, and asked the officer to clarify.

However, the man just kept pointing to the word “TIP”.

He also was holding on to his passport, so there was a sort of impasse.

Feeling helpless and rushing for his flight, the Singaporean eventually caved in and gave the officer S$28.57 (500,000 Vietnamese dong).

Singaporean felt like he was held hostage

Though Mr Pillai finally made it past immigration, the incident left a bitter taste in his mouth.

He felt like he “was held hostage”, he said, as if his passport wouldn’t get stamped if he didn’t hand over the money.

Thus, he reported the incident to Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA).

Officer initially quoted S$11.50

Though S$29 doesn’t seem like much, it turns out Mr Pillai needn’t even have paid that much.

Speaking to BBC Vietnam, he said he was initially confused and thought someone else had written on his boarding pass.

When he realised what was going on, he asked how much was needed and the officer allegedly said S$11.50 (200,000 dong).

However, he had only a 500,000 dong note, so he asked for change and the officer agreed, he claimed.

But the officer allegedly pretended that nothing had happened and didn’t give him any change, Mr Pillai added.

The Singaporean eventually had to move on when the next person was called.

Singaporean said he was afraid

Ultimately, Mr Pillai gave in as he was afraid, he told the BBC.

He had heard that “bad things happen”, he said.

Also, he was with his girlfriend, and he didn’t want her to be harmed.

Besides calling the MFA, he also decided to share his experience online as he’s anti-embezzlement and couldn’t swallow what had happened, he adding, elaborating,

It goes against my principles and values when I surrender to corruption, especially to people who people have faith in.

His Facebook post has since gone viral with 11,000 shares and 21,000 reactions as of Friday (6 Jan).

Many netizens recounted similar stories in the comments, while those claiming to be Vietnamese apologised to Mr Pillai for the experience.

Immigration officer suspended

As for the immigration officer concerned, he has been put on administrative leave, reported the VietnamNet news portal.

A spokesman from the Immigration Department was quoted as saying that they’d received a report from the Noi Bai Airport police.

Initial action was taken to identify and suspend the officer.

No more information can be provided as the matter is still under verification.

However, if the alleged offence is confirmed, stringent penalties can be expected, they added.

