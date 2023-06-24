Toa Payoh & Marine Terrace Hawker Centres Closing For Up To 3 Months, Visit For Meals Soon

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Lor 4 Toa Payoh & 50A Marine Terrace Hawker Centres Closing For Repairs & Redecoration

Residents in certain neighbourhoods would have their go-to hawker centres that are a short walk away. Folks in Marine Terrace and Toa Payoh, however, may have to find alternative places to get their food as the hawker centres near them will be closing for a significant period.

From 26 June and 3 July respectively, the hawker centres at 93 Lorong 4 Toa Payoh and 50A Marine Terrace will close for repair and redecoration works.

The lengths of closure differ but they’ll be long enough for you to miss your fave dishes.

Lor 4 Toa Payoh hawker centre closing till 23 Aug

According to the National Environment Agency’s (NEA) update, the hawker centre at 93 Lorong 4 Toa Payoh will close on Monday (26 June).

Though not the most famous food place in the area, the centre houses Hong Kong Style Kitchen, a zi char stall run by a Cantonese couple from Hong Kong.

Famous for its bitter gourd fried fish, the stall has earned rave reviews from customers for its hearty portions and perfectly cooked dishes.

You may have to wait a while, but they did say that perfection takes time.

The stall, along with other vendors at the hawker centre, won’t be around from 26 June to 23 Aug, so you have this weekend to try out their food.

Otherwise, you’d have to wait nearly two months till repairs and redecoration works are complete.

If you’d like to pay a visit, here’s how to get there:



Toa Payoh Lorong 4 Blk 93 Market and Hawker Centre

Address: 93 Lor 4 Toa Payoh, Singapore 310093

Opening hours: Tues – Sun, 6am – 11pm (closed on Mondays; hours may vary for each stall)

Nearest MRT: Braddell Station

Marine Terrace hawker centre closing from 3 July to 2 Oct

Over in the East, the hawker centre at 50A Marine Terrace will also be closing for redecoration works soon.

The closure will be slightly longer, however, from 3 July to 2 Oct — which is nearly three months.

A popular stall at the centre is Yong Huat Delight, which offers handmade chee cheong fun from just S$2.50.

The silky smooth, thin rice sheets are made so well that they don’t tear and can hold different fillings, of which there are 10 that you can choose from.

Soaked in light and sweet soy sauce and served with a side of chilli to your liking, you’ll be in heaven as the flavours and textures glide in your mouth.

There’s still about a week or so to try their food before the hawker centre closes, so plan your visit accordingly:



50A Marine Terrace Market

Address: 50A Marine Terrace, Singapore 441050

Opening hours: 10am – 2.30pm and 4.30pm – 8pm daily (hours may vary across stalls)

Nearest MRT: Eunos Station

Hope repair & redecoration works will improve hawker centres

Lengthy closures of hawker centres aren’t great for customers who frequent them and more so for hawkers who need to make a living.

However, repair and redecoration works are to improve the facilities after all, so hopefully, they will make the environment better for everyone.

In the meantime, do lend the hardworking hawkers your support as they prepare for the upcoming closures.

