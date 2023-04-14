Tekka Centre To Close For Renovations From 3 July, Merchants Express Concerns

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Tekka Centre To Close For Renovations For Up To 3 Months

Tekka Centre will be closing for various renovation works from 3 July, for up to three months till Sep 2023.

Both levels of the venue will undergo repair works, with level two opening up a month earlier than the wet market and food centre on the first floor.

During this downtime, at least 430 stalls will reportedly stop operations.

Speaking to Tabla!, merchants have expressed their concerns over the prolonged pause, with some worried that their workers may not want to return after the break.

Both floors of Tekka Centre will close for at least 2 months

According to a notice shared on Facebook, Tekka Centre will be undergoing repair and redecoration (R&R) works from 3 July. A check on the National Environment Agency (NEA) website also confirms the closure for R&R.

Some of the R&R works will include:

Repainting of facilities

Waste pipe replacements on the basement levels

Refurbishing of bin centre

Replacing tables and chairs

Renovation of toilets on both floors

The centre will be closed for at least two months to ensure a quick and trouble-free transition. This will see the first floor closed from 3 July to 30 Sep.

Meanwhile, the stalls on the second floor will close from 3 July to 31 Aug.

Stall owners are barred from entering the premise during the stated periods for any reason, including tending to their freezer storages.

Stall owners express concerns over long closure

With such stringent rules and lengthy closure periods, stall owners have expressed their concerns about the possible repercussions.

Speaking to Tabla!, a man who operates a stall on the first floor said that despite the closure, he will continue operating his business from a rental stall elsewhere.

However, he fears that his loyal customers will not follow him to his new location.

One of the owners of food stalls in the famous market feels that the closure is “a bit too long”.

While he could reason with a two-month closure, he feels three months is too long.

He fears that his employees may seek employment elsewhere and not return after the closure ceases.

That said, Tabla! reports that affected merchants can approach NEA for alternative stalls and other temporary measures.

Featured image adapted from Wak Wak Hawker.