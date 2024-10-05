50-year-old Toa Payoh tze char stall to close in Dec as owner doesn’t want kids to take over

Hong Sheng Restaurant, tze char stall in Toa Payoh, to close in Dec

Hong Sheng Restaurant, a tze char stall in Toa Payoh, will close on 29 Dec after serving customers for 50 years.

Open since 1968, the family-run eatery is best known for its prawn paste chicken and claypot fish.

However, Mdm Lin (surname transliterated from Chinese) — the stall owner — has decided to shutter the stall at the end of the year as she feels she’s no longer able to cope with the busy business.

Doesn’t want children to take over

Speaking to 8world News, Mdm Lin says she doesn’t want her children to take over the business.

She reportedly took over the eatery about 40 years ago from her brother-in-law. Because of that, she knows just how gruelling it is.

“Running a stall requires long hours and the work is tiring,” she said.

Her two children are now working professionals after graduating from university.

Mdm Lin revealed that she intends on selling the business, but has yet to firm up the details.

Last month, Toa Payoh lost another mainstay when Giant supermarket closed its doors on 15 September. The market shuttered its doors due to strong competition from two FairPrice supermarkets, according to staff.

Featured image from Flo Yeow on Google Maps and Jimmy Lee on Google Maps.