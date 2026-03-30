The Online Citizen seeks donations to pay S$10.4K POFMA correction notice in ST

The Online Citizen (TOC) appeals for donations to cover POFMA correction notice that costs S$$10,400

The Online Citizen (TOC) has appealed for donations after being ordered to publish a correction notice in The Straits Times.

In a Facebook post on 24 March, TOC said it received a Correction Direction on 23 March at 10.09am under Section 11(3)(b) of the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act (POFMA).

The order requires the platform to publish a correction notice in the newspaper at its own expense.

TOC said this is the first time the provision has been invoked since POFMA came into force in 2019.

Notice costs S$10,400 due to ‘prime placement’

According to TOC, SPH Media contacted them for payment less than 24 hours after the Direction was issued.

The notice must appear on page two or three of the newspaper’s main section.

TOC said this “prime placement” costs S$10,400.

Around S$1,000 raised so far

At the time of the post, TOC said that it has so far raised only about S$1,000, far short of the required amount.