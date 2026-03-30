The Online Citizen seeks donations to pay S$10.4K POFMA correction notice in ST

donations correction notice

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TOC said it “stands by” the article and does not accept that the statements flagged are false.

By - 30 Mar 2026, 11:57 am

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The Online Citizen (TOC) appeals for donations to cover POFMA correction notice that costs S$$10,400

The Online Citizen (TOC) has appealed for donations after being ordered to publish a correction notice in The Straits Times.

In a Facebook post on 24 March, TOC said it received a Correction Direction on 23 March at 10.09am under Section 11(3)(b) of the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act (POFMA).

The order requires the platform to publish a correction notice in the newspaper at its own expense.

TOC said this is the first time the provision has been invoked since POFMA came into force in 2019.

Notice costs S$10,400 due to ‘prime placement’

According to TOC, SPH Media contacted them for payment less than 24 hours after the Direction was issued.

The notice must appear on page two or three of the newspaper’s main section.

TOC said this “prime placement” costs S$10,400.

Around S$1,000 raised so far

At the time of the post, TOC said that it has so far raised only about S$1,000, far short of the required amount.

The Taiwan-based outlet, lacking a Singapore bank account, said the tight timelines complicated international payments.

Source: SPH

It also noted that failure to comply with the Direction could result in criminal penalties.

The payment deadline was extended to 25 March at 6pm, which TOC said gave it a “marginally more workable window”.

The site also thanked SPH Media for granting the extension.

TOC says it will comply but intends to appeal

The correction order relates to an article on the Attorney-General’s reappointment process, which TOC said it “stands by”.

While stating that it does not accept that the statements flagged are false, the publication said it will comply with the order as required by law and intends to appeal.

TOC is currently seeking contributions through various channels, with funds being collected on its behalf by blogger Leong Sze Hian.

The platform also said public support would help it recover the cost and demonstrate support for independent journalism.

MS News has reached out to TOC for comment.

Also read: M’sian news outlet MalaysiaNow blocked in S’pore after rejecting POFMA order

M’sian news outlet MalaysiaNow blocked in S’pore after rejecting POFMA order

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Featured image adapted from The Online Citizen on Facebook & Wikipedia

Article written by:

Gary Yang
Gary Yang
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