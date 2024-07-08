2 toddlers in M’sia in critical condition after eating snacks containing rat poison by accident

Two toddlers in M’sia eat snacks containing rat poison by accident

Two brothers, aged 2 and 3, were sent to the hospital after accidentally consuming snacks laced with rat poison in Kulim, Malaysia, on Sunday (7 June).

According to Sin Chew Daily News, the snacks were intended for monkeys and had been placed by a neighbouring farmer.

The toddlers are currently in critical condition and have been transferred to another hospital for further treatment.

Brothers ate snacks meant to poison monkeys

“Yesterday around 11am, the mother of the two children…was shocked to find that they had eaten chips containing rat poison hung on the fence by a farmer in the village,” said Kulim District Police Chief Mohd Azizul.

The toddlers’ mother had found them foaming in the mouth and vomiting after eating the snacks.

According to the Sin Chew Daily News report, putting rat poison on snacks is the farmer’s method to lure and kill the monkeys.

Toddlers in critical condition

Mr Azizul stated that the children were initially taken to a government clinic and then transferred to Kulim Government Hospital for treatment.

Due to their critical condition, they were later sent to Penang General Hospital for further treatment at 7.30pm.

The police are currently investigating the case under the Children Act 2001 (Act 611) and Section 284 of the Penal Code (Negligence with Poisons), reported Oriental Daily.

Featured image adapted from Sin Chew Daily News