Teenager & toddler die after allegedly eating fried eggs with ‘blackened’ yolks in M’sia

17-year-old boy & 2-year-old girl die after allegedly eating fried eggs in Malaysia

A 17-year-old boy and a two-year-old girl died of suspected food poisoning after consuming dishes from the same caterer at a religious school programme in Malaysia.

The boy’s parents also experienced stomach pains after eating the fried eggs.

Director of the Selangor Islamic Religious Department (JAIS), Datuk Mohd Shahzihan Ahmad, confirmed receiving reports regarding the incident.

Police plan to summon the caterer for questioning as they await lab test results.

Teen dies after allegedly eating fried egg

Harian Metro reported that the teenager’s mother brought back stir-fried bee hoon and fried eggs after attending a programme at a religious school in Sungai Chinchin last Saturday (8 June).

According to the father, Mr Kamal, he, his wife, and their son ate the fried eggs, while their two daughters only ate the noodles.

His son ate a total of three fried eggs, and shortly after, those who ate the eggs soon began experiencing stomach pains.

Mr Kamal said he visited a clinic on Monday (10 June), thinking his son was fine.

However, when he returned home, he was shocked to find that the boy had passed away.

He was informed that the food was ordered by the organisers of the school programme.

2-year-old girl dies after eating food from same place

A separate report by Kosmo states that a two-year-old girl also died after eating food her father brought home from a programme at the same school.

The girl’s mother rushed her to Selayang Hospital after she started experiencing fever, diarrhoea, and vomiting.

Sadly, she was pronounced dead while receiving treatment.

Gombak district police chief Assistant Commissioner Noor Ariffin Mohamad Nasir confirmed that officers received reports of both victims on Monday.

The bodies of both victims have been sent to Selayang Hospital’s forensic department for further investigation.

Both cases have been classified as sudden death.

82 other people experienced diarrhoea & vomiting

Besides the deceased, dozens of others who attended the religious school programme also exhibited food poisoning symptoms.

82 people, including 48 women, began experiencing symptoms such as diarrhoea and vomiting since last Saturday.

A source told Kosmo that the event organisers hired a caterer to prepare and cook 240 portions of bee hoon and fried eggs at a school canteen.

The food was cooked as early as 4.30am and served for breakfast at 6.30am to all 240 participants of the event.

“Reports indicated that the bee hoon had an unusual taste and was sticky, and the egg yolks were blackened,” the source claimed.

They suspect that the food may have been contaminated with Bacillus cereus or Salmonella bacteria.

The New Straits Times reported that police intend to summon the caterer and programme organisers for questioning regarding the food poisoning cases.

While lab results to determine the type of poisoning are still pending, Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan confirmed that the victims had eaten the same food from the programme.

Also read: 2 more people die from suspected food poisoning after eating char kway teow at Taiwan eatery

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from studioist from Getty Images on Canva, for illustration purposes only.