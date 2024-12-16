Man gets tongue stuck after licking ice sculpture at Sydney shopping mall

Man gets tongue stuck on ice sculpture at Sydney shopping mall

A man got his tongue stuck on an ice sculpture at an outdoor mall in Sydney, Australia on Thursday (12 Dec), after he let his intrusive thoughts win and tried to lick it.

The ice sculpture was part of a promotion set-up for a beverage brand called V Energy, reported 7 News Australia.

While the video of the man’s embarrassment has been circulating the Internet, it was not revealed how long he was stuck there or how he managed to escape.

Security guard assists man with tongue stuck on ice

The 28-second clip posted on Reddit shows a man leaning towards the ice sculpture with his tongue stuck on it.

He attempted to communicate with his rescuers, but a large part of his tongue seemed painfully stuck on the ice.

A female security guard stood close by to assist him and was eventually handed a tumbler by her colleague.

She began pouring water on the area where the ice was attached to the man’s tongue to free him, but it is unknown whether the rescue attempt was successful.

Netizens believe incident is PR stunt

While some believe that the man just wanted to cool down amid the hot weather down under, many users on Reddit believe that the incident is a PR stunt.

One user also pointed out that the ice seemed to be melting from the outside slowly, so the man’s tongue could not have gotten stuck on it.

Meanwhile, a V Energy spokesman reminded people not to lick ice sculptures “in public” and to drink their product instead, News.com.au reported.

They also also left a message to the man, saying, “To the Pitt Street licker, drop us a DM @venergyaus. We have a present for you.”

