Topless Stranger Barges Into Braddell Home & Rummages Through Kitchen

Waking up to the sight of our family is normal, but what if one day you open your eyes to an absolute stranger in your house? One Singapore resident encountered just that when he saw a topless man in his Braddell home on Thursday (27 May) morning.

The intruder had allegedly rummaged through the kitchen before barging into the man’s room. After the man shouted at him, he reportedly walked out of the house nonchalantly.

The police later apprehended him as he broke into another unit in the same building.

Topless stranger barges into Braddell home in the morning

On Thursday morning (27 May), Facebook user Caleb posted an alarming post about his encounter with an intruder.

In his post, he described how loud noises from the kitchen, as though someone had dropped things on the floor, had woken him up. He initially thought that his parents who live in the same flat had caused the noises.

However, after a few seconds, a topless man barged into Mr Tay’s room. Apparently a complete stranger, the intruder proceeded to open one of the windows in the room.

Perhaps alarmed by what was happening, Mr Tay interrogated the man who appeared to be angry and short of breath. The man allegedly didn’t reply when asked about his name and intentions.

Despite being followed and continually shouted at, he later strolled out of the house, seemingly oblivious to his surroundings.

Stranger detained by 10 police officers

After the man had exited the house, Mr Tay went looking for him in neighbouring units but to no avail.

He then decided to check in with the security office but found 2 police officers on the ground floor of the building.

According to Mr Tay, he was told that the police were activated as someone had called to report a break-in.

The topless man was then detained in another unit and was in the company of 10 riot-shield wielding police officers.

Mr Tay & family are unharmed

The stranger’s intentions are still unknown but Mr Tay can confirm that neither his parents nor him were harmed in the whole incident.

Aside from the mess the stranger had left in the kitchen, nothing of value was missing after the frightening experience.

Mr Tay also answered queries in the comments section and mentioned that the man could have entered the house as the family would usually leave the door unlocked in the morning.

Police have said that the man was arrested for criminal trespass and suspected drug-related offences. Investigations are still ongoing.

Do not take safety for granted

In what must be a traumatising morning for Mr Tay and his family, we are glad to learn that they are safe.

We also have to commend Mr Tay for practising better judgement and not unnecessarily engaging the man.

Although the family and Mr Tay came out of it unscathed, this is a good reminder to those staying home during this Phase 2 (Heightened Alert) period to not take safety at home for granted.

