TOTO Jackpot Prize On 21 Dec Will Be S$10M As Previous Draws Had No Winners

21 Dec TOTO Jackpot Prize Snowballs To S$10 Million After 3 Draws Without Winners

Fancy a shot at being a multimillionaire? Well, TOTO has announced a whopping S$10 million prize for its 21 Dec draw.

The latest prize pool is the result of three straight draws with no winner.

If there isn’t a winner, the money will continue to snowball into the following week and so on.

Previously, the 2 Oct draw saw long queues islandwide, with the sole lucky winner taking home S$13 million.

3 straight draws without winners

On 7 Dec, a lucky winner took home S$2.9 million from a solo TOTO win. A windfall to be celebrated for sure.

Yet the next draw on 11 Dec saw no bettors clinch the coveted Group 1 prize of S$1.2 million.

The prize money thus snowballed into the next TOTO draw on 14 Dec, but nobody managed to take home the S$2.78 million either.

Yesterday (18 Dec) saw the third consecutive draw that saw everyone fall short of the Group 1 jackpot, which swelled to over S$5.6 million.

21 Dec TOTO jackpot hits S$10 million

Thus, the draw this Thursday (21 Dec) features an estimated snowballed TOTO jackpot of around S$10 million.

Many punters feeling lucky are thus salivating at the chance to take home even a chunk of that massive sum.

A few months ago, the 18 Sep jackpot was set at S$13 million, attracting long snaking queues at shops across Singapore.

That prize ended up being split four ways, with each winner taking home a still-impressive S$3.24 million.

On 2 Oct, the chance came once again. This time, a sole person apparently poured their entire life’s luck into this draw.

They took home around S$13 million — the highest-ever amount won by a single bettor.

Remember to gamble responsibly

While many are certainly vying to be in that position next, it’s important to remember to gamble responsibly.

Only do so within your means and make sure to keep your finances in line.

With that said, we wish punters all the best.

Featured image adapted from Wikipedia.