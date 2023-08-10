Touchless Buttons On Trial At Some S’pore Pedestrian Crossings, Simply Wave To Activate

LTA Trials Touchless Buttons At Pedestrian Crossings In Selected Locations

By now, most of us have become well-versed in the art of jabbing the button at pedestrian crossings. After all, Singaporeans aren’t exactly known for their patience in these situations.

Fortunately, there may not be a need for us to resort to such measures anymore when waiting to cross the street.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) is currently testing out “touchless buttons” at pedestrian crossings in selected locations.

All anyone would have to do is wave their hand over the button to activate it.

LTA trials touchless sensors at pedestrian crossings

On 10 Aug, LTA shared a video of how the buttons would work on their Facebook page.

Located where the usual push buttons would be, the new buttons contain microwave-based sensors, allowing them to function without requiring a single touch.

Pedestrians will simply have to wave their hand over the button to activate it.

Upon which, the green man would begin flashing.

On trial at four locations

LTA added that the touchless buttons would be at locations with high pedestrian traffic throughout the day.

Over the next six months, they would be progressively rolling out and trialling the microwave-based sensors.

The sensors will currently be at the following locations:

Serangoon Road near Kallang Park Connector

Fernvale Lane near Fernvale Primary School

Bukit Batok St 31 near Dazhong Primary School

Circuit Road near the hawker centre

In addition, the LTA revealed that they tested out infrared sensors for activating the green man at another four pedestrian crossings last year.

They would proceed to assess the performance of both sensors before deciding on their next course of action.

