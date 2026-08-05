Female tourist in Thailand rides suitcase along road amid oncoming traffic

Female tourist rides suitcase along road in Phuket

A female tourist was caught riding a suitcase along a busy road in Phuket, Thailand, sparking concerns among locals over road safety.

A video shared by Facebook page Phuket Times on Tuesday (4 Aug) showed a female tourist, whose nationality and identity have not been revealed, riding a suitcase along a road towards Kata Beach in Karon sub-district, Mueang Phuket district.

Many viewers expressed concern over the potential dangers of the stunt.

Road used by motorists during day

At the time of the incident, traffic appeared relatively light. However, locals noted that the road is a major route for cars, motorcycles and passenger buses throughout the day, especially during peak hours.

Residents warned that riding a suitcase on active roads could cause riders to lose balance, fall or collide with passing vehicles.

They urged tourists to avoid using such devices on roads and to prioritise their safety when travelling around Phuket.

Locals urged agencies to remind tourists about road safety rules

Locals have also called on tourism agencies, hotels and businesses to remind visitors about road safety rules in Thailand.

They stressed that tourists should be able to enjoy their holidays safely, as a moment of carelessness could lead to serious accidents.

In the post, several netizens flocked to the comments section to criticise her behaviour.

Despite that, one Facebook user quipped that people need not ride in cars now that they are riding in suitcases.

Also read: Woman in Thailand rides electronic luggage on road while staring at phone



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Featured image adapted from Phuket Times on Facebook.