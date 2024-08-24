Woman in Thailand rides electronic luggage on road while staring at phone

Woman in Thailand rides electronic luggage on road while scrolling phone

On 23 Aug, a clip of a woman in Thailand riding her electronic luggage on the main road while staring at her phone went viral.

The 26-second video was first posted on TikTok where it has garnered 1.6 million views at the time of writing.

It has since been reposted on Facebook, and amassed more than one million views and 10,000 likes within four hours.

Woman drives down main road on electronic luggage

In the clip, the woman can be seen leisurely riding her electronic luggage along the main road without a care in the world.

She is also staring intently at her phone without paying attention to her surroundings.

A second clip also shows the woman cutting across the road to get around a bus.

A sign visible from the clip indicates that she’s somewhere on the Vibhavadi Rangsit Road.

As she is riding her electronic luggage, many speculate that she is on her way to Don Mueang Airport.

Thai news outlet Morning News TV3 reported that the woman was spotted near the Don Mueang public train line in Bangkok.

Speaking to the news outlet, the bystander who had uploaded the video shared that most cars avoided the woman as she was seemingly in her own world.

Sight shocks Thai netizens

The clip has almost universally shocked Thai netizens.

Many commenterss pointed out that her actions were very dangerous.

Not only was the woman riding luggage that was not meant for roads with cars, but she also was not wearing a helmet for protection.

A few netizens defended the woman staring at her phone, saying that she was looking at a map.

Those comments caused a small debate. Other commenters responded by saying that even if she was looking at her map, doing so while actively moving endangered other commuters.

Finally, one netizen also expressed surprise that she had not been stopped by police.

Earlier this year, police in Japan arrested a foreign student for riding a similar electronic suitcase without a licence.

Also read: Foreign student in Japan charged for riding electric suitcase without licence

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Social Hunter 2022 on Facebook.