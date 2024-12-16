Tourist fractures leg after being struck by train while trespassing on Taiwan railway tracks to take photos

55-year-old woman trespasses on railway tracks for photos, fractures leg after train runs into her

A tourist in Taiwan was struck by a train while trespassing on the Alishan Forest Railway tracks, resulting in a fractured leg.

According to The Epoch Times, the incident occurred at around 11.13am on Saturday (14 Dec).

The train, travelling from Chiayi to Alishan, encountered multiple tourists trespassing on the tracks near the 25-kilometre, 330-metre mark.

Despite the train sounding its horn as a warning, the 55-year-old woman, identified as Ms Liu, ignored the alert and continued taking photos.

The train then collided with her from behind, knocking her to the ground and leaving her with a fractured left leg.

The train immediately made an emergency stop, reversed to the nearest station, and transported Ms Liu to a nearby level crossing to await an ambulance for further medical treatment.

Incident causes hour-long delay for train passengers

World Journal reported that the incident caused a one-hour delay for the train, affecting 62 passengers onboard.

The matter has been reported to the Railway Bureau, with fines ranging from NT$10,000 (S$415) to NT$50,000 (S$2,100) expected.

In addition to imposing a significant fine on Ms Liu under the Railway Act, the Alishan Forest Railway and Cultural Heritage Office stated it would also investigate potential damage to railway infrastructure and pursue liability claims.

Moreover, the police will be asked to prosecute the tourist under public endangerment laws.

Travel agency has history of illegally leading groups onto train tracks

Central News Agency reported that Ms Liu was part of a tour organised by Dream Travel Service Co., a company with a history of illegally guiding groups onto forest railway tracks.

Mr Chou Heng-kai, Deputy Director of the Alishan Forest Railway and Cultural Heritage Office, revealed that on 20 Sept this year, the same agency was caught leading a group illegally along the Zhushan Line to the Mianyue Line.

Despite receiving verbal warnings at the time, the agency again led a group onto the tracks illegally on 14 Dec.

The railway office strongly condemned the travel agency for allowing group members to roam and take photos on the tracks, disregarding their safety.

In response, it has requested the Chiayi Forest District Office to impose a one-year ban on the agency’s access to the Taiwan Pleione Nature Reserve, a crucial route to the Mianyue Line.

Although some media outlets reported that Dream Travel Service Co. had issued an apology, Mr Chou clarified that, as of 3pm on Sunday (15 Dec), the agency had not contacted the railway office.

An inspection of the train after the incident revealed no significant damage.

However, further investigation is underway to assess any additional costs arising from the accident.

