Couple in India jumps off railway bridge during photo shoot to dodge oncoming train

Couple jumps off bridge to avoid getting hit by train while doing photo shoot

A couple in India found themselves in a perilous situation during a photo shoot on a railway bridge last Saturday (13 July) when an approaching train caught them off guard.

Panicked, they made a split-second decision to leap off the bridge into a 90-foot-deep (about 27m) gorge below to evade the oncoming train, as reported by Times Now.

Witnesses told local media that the couple was so absorbed in their shoot that they didn’t notice the train until it drew near.

Husband reportedly in critical condition

According to the Deccan Herald, 22-year-old Rahul Mewada and his wife Jhanvi, 20, were walking on the Jogmandi railway bridge in Pali, Rajasthan, when a passenger train approached them.

Despite the train moving slowly and stopping on time, the couple panicked and jumped off the bridge to avoid a potential collision.

Following the fall, the couple was transported to a railway station and then to the hospital by ambulance.

The Udaipur Times reported that Mr Rahul sustained a spinal cord injury and required specialised treatment at another hospital.

He is said to be in critical condition.

Meanwhile, Ms Jhanvi suffered a fractured leg.

Authorities contemplating stricter measures to prevent future incidents

The incident has sparked concern about safety at the bridge, a popular spot for photography enthusiasts.

Local authorities are now considering stricter measures to prevent similar accidents in the future.

