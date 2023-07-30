Tourists Trek 36km From Woodlands To Marina Bay In 11 Hours To Experience S’pore’s Diversity

Tourists Walk To Marina Bay From Woodlands In 11-Hour Journey

If you ask anyone about the typical tourist destinations in Singapore, one would usually name Marina Bay Sands or Orchard Road, where even Korean stars like Lee Seung-gi and his wife Lee Da-in can be spotted occasionally.

Knowing that Singapore has much more to offer than premium shopping belts, two tourists went the extra mile — quite literally — to enjoy the country’s scenery to its fullest.

They recently took to YouTube to share that they trekked from Woodlands to Marina Bay to take in the sights.

While it was tough to do so in the sweltering heat, they felt the sightseeing experience was worth it.

Tourists walk from Woodlands to Marina Bay

Travel content creators Kara and Nate took to YouTube on 1 July, sharing their experience of walking 11 hours in Singapore.

Their route took them from Woodlands Park in northern Singapore all the way down south to Marina Bay Sands (MBS).

They would then have a well-deserved stay in the hotel, something they had been looking forward to since being backpackers entering Singapore in 2016.

After slapping on some sunscreen, they embarked on their journey in the scorching heat at 9.21am.

According to Google Maps, the trip should take six hours and nine minutes, over 29.3km. However, Nate noted that it might be longer, as they had planned plenty of stops.

“Today, our goal is to experience as much Singapore culture and food as possible along the way,” he said.

Challenging walk due to heat

Pretty early on, Nate admitted that he didn’t expect the walk to be so challenging as a previous trek he’d been on with Kara was twice as long.

Unfortunately, he had not accounted for the current temperature of 32°C and an extreme humidity level.

“Literally [there’s] sweat dripping into my eyeballs,” he bemoaned.

At 9.45am, they ducked into a school for some aircon, before entering a 7-Eleven store for a refreshing drink.

Despite the physical challenge, Nate admitted that the journey was exciting as it “forced” them to see more of Singapore.

They had only explored the Marina Bay and Orchard areas on their previous trips.

At 10.24am, they had only covered 3.22km of the distance required. Concerned about how long the walk would take, the couple chose to jaywalk.

After they walked 7.6km at 11.26am, they dropped by Sembawang Hot Springs to dip their feet.

The couple also bought two eggs to cook in the hot spring water, but chose not to eat them when they came out still raw.

Tourists experience culinary culture of Singapore

About two hours later, at 12.48pm, Nate and Kara entered Chong Pang City for a “pick-me-up”.

They tried out “unique” dishes for the first time, such as rojak and century egg. In addition, Kara bought a tray of dim sum, which the couple loved while marvelling at the size of the buns.

“I haven’t really been pushed out of my culinary comfort zone recently, so I’m kind of looking forward to a new experience,” Nate said.

While the century egg was to his liking, both found the rojak far too spicy.

Once it hit 3pm, the couple shared that they had covered 15.56km, which wasn’t even the halfway mark of their journey, Nate lamented.

They then took a break at a park, where it was revealed that Kara had a blister on her toe, and they grabbed some orange juice from a vending machine at Yio Chu Kang bus interchange.

After walking a distance of 20.11 km, Kara said that “everything hurts” before the duo stopped for dinner of carrot cake at a hawker centre at 5.38pm.

“This is even better than I remember,” Kara praised, adding that she had tried the dish before in 2016.

Tourists say walk from Woodlands to Marina Bay took 11 hours

Originally, Nate had intended to reach Marina Bay Sands in time to catch the sunset from the hotel’s infinity pool.

However, they were still too far to do so. Instead, he set a new goal to arrive for the last light show display.

Despite being behind schedule at Little India, the couple stopped to get some garlic naan.

During the break, Kara said Singapore was the first place they had Indian food.

They then passed by Haji Lane, the sights of which amazed the tourists.

“I do love the diversity of Singapore,” Nate said.

There are just different pockets of the world represented in every part of the city.

The pair shared that they ended up covering more than they expected — nearly 35.4km — compared to the anticipated 28.96km.

“But we’re on the final mile!” Nate exclaimed, just as the MBS building came into view.

Upon reaching the hotel, they began preparing to head to the pool.

Nate then explained that the journey took 11 hours and 41 minutes for a distance of 36.54km, with an average pace of 30 minutes and 51 seconds.

The couple went on to note that the pool wasn’t all that great of a spot to catch the lights show from.

However, they did catch a faraway view of Malaysia as a bonus.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Kara and Nate on YouTube.