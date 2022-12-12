TOYOGO Warehouse Sale Has Up To 80% Off Storage Items, Keep Your BTO Organised In 2023

TOYOGO Warehouse Sale Has Household Items From As Low As S$0.50

As 2022 draws to a close, many of you are probably getting ready to welcome 2023 by sprucing up your home.

If you’re one of the lucky ones moving into your BTO next year, you may be feeling overwhelmed by the thought of all the cleaning and tidying you’ll need to do — not to mention the shopping.

On that note, having the right furniture and accessories is key to ensuring that your flat not only starts out looking organised, but stays that way too.

With the TOYOGO Warehouse Sale happening from 15 to 20 Dec 2022, you can buy everything you need without feeling the pinch thanks to huge discounts.

There’s a whopping 80% off storage boxes, racks, ladders, and other assorted items, with prices going as low as S$0.50.

Storage cabinets & boxes for decluttering

Items that you only need once in a while tend to take up precious space and add more clutter when not in use.

Take winter clothes for instance. They’re a necessity — but only when you’re jetting off to a snowy land for that year-end vacation. Other times, they’re just a bulky bundle that gathers dust.

If you nodded along to every word, getting a big, stackable storage box like TOYOGO’s Legent Storage Box might just cure your headache.

With 45 litres of storage space, there’s plenty of room to keep your seasonal necessities stored away easily and tidily in each box. And since it’s translucent, you won’t have trouble finding what you’re looking for.

Alternatively, if you need something larger yet more portable, this 5-Tier Classic Cabinet comes with 100 litres of storage and wheels so you can easily move it around the house whenever you want.

Racks to help you conserve floor space

Having lots of floor space is ideal but not always possible, especially when you’ve got more stuff than square feet.

One way to conserve floor space and give your home a more open look is to use multi-tiered racks.

For instance, if you and your partner have lots of shoes but don’t want them strewn all over the entrance, a tall shoe rack like TOYOGO’s 6-Tier Single Shoe Rack is a must-have for keeping your kicks out of the way.

For organising heavy and bulky items that you reach for often, you can put this 3-Tier Shelving Rack in convenient corners for easy access.

Use it to organise all your pots, pans, and appliances in the kitchen or as an office supplies shelf to keep your study nicely arranged for those of you who work from home (WFH).

Seating for guests of all ages

If you’re moving into your new place next year, you probably already have a sofa and dining set ready to go.

However, certain occasions call for more guests than your dining chairs or couch can accommodate, like a housewarming or festive gathering.

When that happens, you’ll need extra seats that are light and easy to store when not in use, like the TOYOGO Dining Stool.

Since they’re stackable, you can buy loads of them without fretting about not having enough storage space. Plus, they’re easy to clean, making them suitable for outdoor use.

For the little ones, TOYOGO has this adorable Kids Royal Chair so your nephews and nieces won’t feel left out.

With enough chairs to go around, everyone who comes over for Lo Hei or mahjong will have a seat at the table.

Ladders to clean dusty ceiling fans with ease

Ceiling fans gather dust pretty easily, and as much as we dread cleaning them, the last thing we’d want is for them to harbour anything that could trigger dust-related allergies.

Unless you’re Spider-Man and have wall-crawling abilities, you’ll need something like TOYOGO’s 6-Step Ladder to get lofty cleaning duties done.

Having a ladder will come in handy for other vertically-inclined chores like changing a lightbulb or sweeping up cobwebs as well.

Those on the more petite side can also use it to reach things in the top cabinets without having to rely on their taller housemates all the time.

Flower pots to house your plant babies

Having plants around brings life to your home, both aesthetically and physically.

Whether you’re keeping them on your balcony or along the corridor, there are lots of creative ways to infuse your daily surroundings with greenery.

To start nurturing your green thumb, essentials like this TOYOGO flower pot are needed to give your plant babies a home.

They also come in an assortment of designs and sizes so you can propagate and repot your plants as your gardening journey blossoms.

New tidying tools to motivate you to do chores

Keeping your BTO looking as organised as it did when you first moved in is an ongoing process.

While chores aren’t something most of us look forward to, having shiny new cleaning and tidying tools may offer some much-needed motivation.

For starters, if your current broom is looking frayed, you might want to consider replacing it with a brand new one from TOYOGO.

Although vacuum cleaners are the norm, you still need a broom to get into crevices the vacuum nozzle can’t reach. Brooms are also much easier to whip out when you need to sweep any pesky dust clumps away.

As for ironing, if your old board has burn marks or torn fabric, it’s time to say goodbye and switch to a replacement from TOYOGO.

For all you know, its smooth surface might even make you look forward to doing the ironing every week.

TOYOGO warehouse sale happening from 15 to 20 Dec

Apart from the above, there will be over 2,000 other heavily discounted items to stock up on at the TOYOGO Warehouse Sale.

The deals are on top of an already lower warehouse price, so you can expect to save up to 80%.

Furthermore, shoppers who spend over S$100 in a single receipt will receive a free gift upon checkout, and there will be free parking for drivers.

Here’s all you need to know about the sale before you make your way over:



TOYOGO Warehouse Sale 2022

Address: 23 Lorong 8 Toa Payoh, Singapore 319257

Dates: 15 – 20 Dec 2022

Opening hours: 12pm – 7pm daily

Nearest MRT: Toa Payoh Station

For more information and to keep up with all the latest news, check out TOYOGO’s website and follow them on Facebook or Instagram.

An organised home is an organised life

Your home is an extension of yourself, and keeping your life organised starts from having an equally tidy house.

Although maintaining a home takes effort, that effort can be reduced greatly when you’re armed with the right items.

Apply a tiny bit of discipline, and there you have it — the formula for keeping a home spick and span with ease.

