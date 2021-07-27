TraceTogether Token Vending Machines To Be Available At Over 100 Community Centres & Malls

Throughout the course of the pandemic, vending machines have provided convenience to Singapore residents, dispensing essentials like masks and sanitisers.

Even as our nation moves towards a new normal, the relevant agencies are still innovating ways to maximise accessibility for the public.

On Monday (26 Jul), the Smart Nation and Digital Government Group (SNDGG) announced that it has rolled out vending machines for TraceTogether (TT) tokens.

A collaboration with Temasek Foundation, 2 such machines are already in operation at NEX and Sun Plaza.

TraceTogether token vending machines launched on 26 Jul

In a media release on Monday (26 Jul), SNDGG announced that it will be repurposing Temasek Foundation’s mask vending machines into TT token dispensers.

Containing 1,400 new tokens each, they will allow Singapore residents to exchange their faulty devices at any time of the day.

The machines, which operate 24/7, will complement existing TT token counters where the public can collect or exchange their devices.

Exchange is the keyword with these machines, as those seeking brand new tokens or replacements for their lost devices will not be able to do so.

Residents who collected their tokens within the last 4 months will also not be able to exchange their devices at the machines.

The first 2 machines have already been installed at NEX shopping centre and Sun Plaza.

Over the coming months, these machines will be available at more than 100 malls and community clubs islandwide.

Bring ID to exchange token at these machines

To exchange their tokens at these machines, users will have to bring along proof of identity and their existing TT tokens.

The exchange process is rather straightforward, comprising just 4 steps:

Scan ID barcode

Scan QR code on old TT token

Collect new TT token from machine

Drop off TT token at machine

Users should then test out their new tokens by tapping them on the SafeEntry sensor on the side of the machine.

You can check out the entire collection process in the video below, courtesy of Channel NewsAsia (CNA).

Those who have difficulties with the collection can also approach Smart Nation Ambassadors who will be present on site.

Kudos to the agencies for the innovation

Kudos to the agencies for the innovation, once again bringing convenience to Singapore residents.

As contact tracing remains a vital part of our fight against Covid-19, TT tokens are likely here to stay.

If you’ve always wanted to exchange your TT tokens but struggle to do so due to your busy schedule, consider finding one of the 2 machines.

Otherwise, use your phones to check-in for the time being, until a TT token vending machine pops up near you.

