Car runs red light at Changi Road intersection & collides with motorcycle, crashes into traffic light

Car runs red light at Changi Road junction, hits motorcycle & traffic light

On 13 Sep at around 9.04am, an accident occurred involving a car and a motorcycle at the junction of Changi Road and Frankel Avenue.

Dashcam footage posted on the Facebook page SG Road Vigilante – SGRV showed a black car driving down Jalan Kembangan. Even though the traffic light at the intersection clearly showed a red light, the car continued crossing the intersection with Changi Road for unknown reasons.

Just as the car was crossing the intersection, a motorcycle driving down Changi Road rammed into the side of the car, throwing the motorcyclist off it and sending him rolling onto the road.

The black car attempted to swerve to the right in a failed attempt to avoid the collision.

Instead, it drove onto the kerb in the road divider and rammed straight into a traffic light post, which was still depicting the red light.

The traffic light at the Changi Road intersection survived the impact but was left slightly askew.

After the crash, the motorcyclist managed to get to his feet while the driver alighted to check on him.

The motorcyclist gave the driver a hand gesture to ask what he was doing before bending over to rub his presumably hurt leg. Meanwhile, the driver approached the motorcyclist and put a hand on his shoulder.

Speaking to MS News, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) reported that they were alerted to the accident at about 9.05am.

SCDF conveyed the injured motorcyclist to Changi General Hospital.

Netizens blame car driver for causing accident

To many netizens, the accident was quite clear-cut in being the fault of the black car’s driver. One accused him of “sleeping” in running the red light.

Another user hoped that passers-by stopped to assist the motorcyclist and to act as witness.

In the aftermath of the crash, most drivers who saw it simply drove off after witnessing the accident, although a silver car did stop nearby and the driver alighted to presumably lend a hand.

One commenter claimed to be a friend of the motorcyclist and thanked SG Road Vigilante for uploading the footage. They said that they would send him the video for use in insurance claims.

