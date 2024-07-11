Car crashes into traffic light in Loyang after another vehicle runs red light

Car runs red light & causes collision at Loyang junction

On Wednesday (10 July), the Beh Chia Lor Facebook page posted a video of an accident involving two cars in Loyang.

The clip showed a white car passing through a junction when a blue car abruptly appeared from the road on the left. This was despite the traffic light indicating that it was the white vehicle’s right of way.

The white car then collides with the oncoming vehicle before crashing into a nearby traffic light.

Netizens have called out the blue car for failing to adhere to traffic rules, however, some noted that the traffic light arrangement could have confused the driver.

Based on the surroundings, the accident occurred at the junction of Upper Changi Road East and Upper Changi Road North.

Dashcam footage showed the white car passing through the junction as the green light was on, indicating its right of way.

However, the blue car also attempted to drive through the junction, despite the red light being on.

The white car subsequently collides with the blue vehicle, causing it to spin out of control and crash into a traffic light.

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) confirmed it was alerted to the accident at about 11.40pm on Tuesday (9 July).

One person involved in the collision was assessed for minor injuries, however, they declined to be sent to the hospital.

Netizens blame traffic light for accident

After watching the video, several Facebook users called out the driver of the blue car for failing to adhere to traffic signals.

However, others defended the driver, stating that the recent changes in “traffic light timings and sequences” could have been confusing.

Overall, many netizens noted the importance of slowing down at a road junction, regardless of traffic light signals.

Featured image adapted from Beh Chia Lor – Singapore Road on Facebook.