Car spins and crashes into road divider in Changi after truck hits it while switching lanes

Car crashes into road divider after truck attempts to enter lane in Changi

On Tuesday (11 June), the SG Road Vigilante (SGRV) Facebook page posted a video of an incident involving a car and a truck in Changi.

The truck can be seen signalling in an attempt to switch lanes at a junction.

However, while doing so, the truck driver hits the back of the car, causing it to spin and crash into a road divider.

Netizens have called out both the truck driver for their failure to check their surroundings before switching lanes, and the car driver for being in the large vehicle’s blindspot.

Car crashes into road divider after swerving

According to SGRV, the incident occurred in Changi on Monday (10 June).

The clip showed the truck and the car stopping at a junction along Changi South Avenue 1.

The two vehicles subsequently advance forward and cross the junction.

While doing so, the truck attempts to switch into the far-most left lane where the car is.

It clips the back of smaller vehicle, causing the car to lose control and swerve in front of the moving truck. It only came to a stop when it crashed into a road barrier.

It is unclear if the drivers were injured from the accident.

Netizens call out both drivers

After watching the video, many Facebook commenters called out the car driver for causing the accident as they were in the truck’s blindspot.

Others sided with the car driver, suggesting the truck driver should have been more aware of their surroundings.

Some joked that the truck driver perfectly performed a “PIT manoeuvre”, a tactic typically used by law enforcement to stop a moving vehicle during a pursuit.

