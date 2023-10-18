Traffic Marshal Engages In Screaming Match With Driver In Siglap Over Alleged Non-Compliance

Traffic Marshal Gets Into Loud Argument With Alleged Noncompliant Driver In Siglap

Being a Singapore traffic marshal must be no easy task, as they have to deal with what some claim to be the most inconsiderate drivers in the world. An incident at Siglap Road helped lend some credence to the difficulty of the occupation.

Construction work had blocked off one lane of the small road. Thus, traffic marshals carefully managed cars taking turns to pass through the one remaining lane.

However, one Hyundai driver allegedly failed to properly comprehend hand signals. A traffic marshal thus entered a loud screaming match with him.

After some swearing, the driver left, leaving the marshal to complain to his colleague He also threw in expletives for emphasis.

Traffic marshal argues with driver at Siglap

SG Road Vigilante showed the video, which consisted of two angles – a passing motorist and the traffic marshal’s bodycam.

The incident took place at 10.30am on 16 Oct.

From the safety barriers and the loud noises, it appears that construction work caused one of the two lanes to be blocked in Siglap Road.

As such, traffic became contraflow, with traffic in both directions sharing the remaining lane.

Traffic marshals guided cars through, with one direction having to wait their turn while the other passed through.

Dashcam footage showed the involved car ahead, but on the right lane instead of the left. Thus, the cars coming from the opposite direction could not properly move back to the right-hand lane.

The video cut to the perspective of the traffic marshal, blowing his whistle at the Hyundai and directing him back onto the left-hand lane.

“Again, this stupid driver, very incompliant. Doesn’t listen to instructions and wants to cause an accident,” the audibly annoyed marshal said. The unhappy driver rebutted inaudibly, leading to the marshal walking around to his window.

“Sir, can you see that it’s two-way contraflow on a single lane?” he asked.

“How I know where?” the driver argued back, “I thought you said go then I go.”

“That’s why I said ‘stop’, then you try to come out?” The marshal replied in a stern voice. “Are you trying to endanger the life of your passenger and everyone here on the road?”

Marshal claims driver ignored signals

Noticing that the Hyundai was still partially on the right-hand lane as cars passed by, the marshal pointed over at the car’s rear.

“And now your [car’s] ‘buttock’ is sticking out, you’re going to get in an accident.”

“You said go then I go, right?” the driver retorted.

“I did not say go, I said stop!” the marshal replied.

The Hyundai driver then presumably called into question the marshal’s hand signals.

The marshal corrected him, saying that his signal was to ask him to stop.

Without replying, the driver asked, “Okay, then can I go now?”

“I said stop.” The marshal repeated. However, the driver continued to ask if he can leave.

“I didn’t say you can go yet.” The traffic marshal said firmly. He walked down the road for a few moments before a whistle signaled for the Hyundai driver to drive through the now-clear lane.

Traffic marshal and driver argue over hand signal command

Apparently not finished, the driver mimicked a hand signal as he slowly passed, saying “Your hand [signal] like that leh!”

“My hand [signal] was stop.” The marshal replied, following along with the slow-moving car.

“Your hand like that, okay?” the driver then yelled.

“My hand was stop.”

“Your hand is like that!”

“My hand was stop!” the marshal yelled back.

The screaming match continued on repeat, with both repeatedly yelling, “Your hand is like that!” and “My hand was stop!”

Honks then sounded from the cars stuck behind the Hyundai and traffic marshal in Siglap.

The Hyundai finally drove off, putting an end to the dispute, but not before they yelled their respective lines once more at each other.

Angry marshal complained to his colleague

With the cars on their way, the traffic marshal walked over to his colleague to complain.

“Lately got a lot of ch*bai driver you know? All f*cker!” the marshal cursed in frustration.

“You know what he do or not? He want to come out, you know? F*ck him man, ch*bai!”

It is unclear as to which company the traffic marshal belongs to.

Featured image adapted from SG Road Vigilante on Facebook.