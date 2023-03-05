M’sia Traffic Police Officer Allegedly Gets Assaulted & Robbed While Helping Man Lying On Road

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Traffic Police Officer In Malaysia Gets Robbed & Beaten

When a Malaysian traffic police officer saw a man lying on the ground, he exited his vehicle and tried to help someone he thought was in need.

But instead, when the officer got out of his vehicle to check on the person, he was allegedly beaten and robbed instead.

Traffic police officer robbed after exiting vehicle

The incident reportedly happened on Friday (3 Mar), at around 10pm, along Jalan Modenas, in Sungai Petani, Kedah, Malaysia.

According to a Facebook post by the wife of the officer, he was on his way home when he spotted someone lying on the road.

Thinking an accident had occurred, the officer jumped out of his vehicle to render help.

To his shock, two people allegedly appeared from behind and attacked him. The assailants, an Indian and a Malay, were allegedly armed, so the officer did not dare to retaliate.

The assailants then purportedly made off on two motorbikes with all the officer’s money and belongings he had on him at the time.

Suffered blows to head and chest

Malaysian daily Oriental Daily reported that the officer suffered abrasions to his head and is experiencing chest pains.

His clothes were torn from the attack as well.

His wife, who was working in Kuala Lumpur when the incident occurred, mentioned that she wanted to lodge a complaint with the Bukit Aman Police Headquarters.

Responding to a comment in the post, the wife said that such incidents happen often, but no action has been taken so far.

“Let this post go viral and open their eyes, don’t take action only when someone dies,” she wrote.

In another comment thread, the wife alleged that it was her husband against three assailants. It can hence be presumed that the person he initially tried to help was in cahoots with the other two.

Reports yet to be received by police

The Kuala Muda police department has not commented on this incident at press time, according to Oriental Daily.

Additionally, the director of the criminal investigation team of the Kuala Muda police confirmed that they have yet to receive reports about this incident.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook and Wikimedia Commons.