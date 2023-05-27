Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts Stars Are In Town, Praise S’poreans’ Caring Nature

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts Stars Say Singaporeans Are Nicer Than New Yorkers

For many of us, the hugely successful Transformers franchise was probably a formative part of our childhood. Growing up, we definitely had Optimus Prime or Bumblebee figurines sitting around at home.

If you were one of the fans waiting for the next instalment in the franchise, look no further — it’s on the horizon.

Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts — the seventh film in the series — will be released on 8 Jun in Singapore.

Stars from the films recently came to Singapore to promote the movie and even praised Singaporeans for their caring nature.

Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts stars praise Singaporeans

Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback, who will star in Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts, seem to have loved their time in Singapore thus far.

Speaking to MS News during a roundtable event on Friday (26 May), Ramos described Singapore as a beautiful and tropical country.

“What’s not to like?” Fishback added. “Everyone is so warm and welcome … catering and nurturing. I’m from New York. We’re not like that.”

Tobe Nwigwe, an American rapper who has his co-starring debut in the film, also noted that the food was delicious, pointing out hawker centres as a standout.

A new and exciting addition to the franchise

If their enthusiastic praise of our citizens isn’t enough to excite you, here’s what will — the newest addition to the “Transformers” franchise is bound to be its most exhilarating one yet.

The movie takes audiences from Brooklyn all the way to the streets of Peru, following the shoes of Noah Diaz — played by Ramos — as he does his best to save his own.

Fan-favourites Optimus Prime and Bumblebee make a re-appearance, alongside new additions from the franchise’s vast universe.

Speaking at the press conference on 26 May, director Steven Caple Jr, said he hopes moviegoers would think of it as something different in a franchise with seven instalments.

“I just hope people really connect,” he shared.

World premiere on 27 May

The world premiere will be taking place today (27 May) at Marina Bay Sands.

Ramos, Fishback, Nwigwe, alongside Caple Jr and producers Lorenzo Di Bonaventura and Mark Vahradian will be gracing the red carpet in Singapore’s first blockbuster star tour since 2019.

Fans will also have the chance to get some photo opportunities and a ‘meet-and-greet’ with a 4.5-metre life-size statue of Mirage — the latest Autobot to join the franchise.

It will be in Singapore for three days — from 26 to 28 May — at the entrance of the ArtScience Museum.

The event will also feature a never-before-seen Transformers audio-visual extravaganza.

Bound to be a hit, Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts is one movie you should definitely not miss.

If you’re a fan, do clear some time in your schedule and head by the red carpet today. Who knows, you might even be able to befriend an Autobot or two while you’re there.

Featured image courtesy of UIP Singapore.