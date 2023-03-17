6-Metre Optimus Prime Statue Stands At Gardens By The Bay, Looks Like It’s Protecting S’pore

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Gardens By The Bay Has A Life-Sized Optimus Prime Statue

From now until 10 Apr, Gardens By The Bay plays host to two characters from the Transformers universe.

The towering Optimus Prime and burly Optimus Primal are in Singapore to promote the upcoming ‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’ film.

Even if you don’t follow the films, a massive robot against the Singapore skyline is still a sight to behold.

Towering statue looks like it’s defending Singapore

Starting today (17 Mar), two giant Transformers statues will be stationed at the Silver Gardens at Gardens By The Bay.

The impressive statues of Optimus Prime and Optimus Primal — measuring 6 metres and 4 metres tall respectively — look like they stepped straight out of the films.

Standing proud against the Marina Bay Sands backdrop, Optimus Prime looks like he’s ready to protect the island against impending enemies.

With his confident stance and stoic gaze, anybody would feel safe under his watch.

Crouched next to him is the muscular Optimus Primal who gazes fiercely into the horizon.

Unlike the quiet confidence of Optimus Prime, Optimus Primal has a more fearsome look with its bared fangs and glowing green eyes.

Statue promotes upcoming Transformer movie

According to United International Pictures, the statues were first unveiled on Thursday (16 Mar).

The life-sized monuments are in Singapore as part of the promotional campaign for the upcoming ‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’ movie.

The film will be in cinemas from 8 Jun and features Oscar award-winner Michelle Yeoh as Airazor. The character is apparently a Maximal or beast version of the Autobots which transforms into a falcon, reports The Star.

Fans of the Transformers universe can get hyped for the film with these statues that look like the real deal.

Singapore hosts giant Optimus Prime statue for 1 month only

The majestic statues at Gardens By The Bay are sure to draw crowds.

If you’re a hardcore transformers fan, or just simply curious to see the statues in the flesh, here’s how you can get there:



Transformers @ Gardens By The Bay

Address: 18 Marina Gardens Dr, Singapore 018953

Date & Time: 17 Mar-10 Apr 2023, 5am-12am daily

Nearest MRT: Gardens By The Bay Station

Admission is free, so you need not fork out any money to see the famous Optimus Prime up close.

You’ll also get a peek at a the latest range of Transformers toys and collectibles, so there’ll certainly be lots to see.

Be quick to pay a visit since the statues will be off to the next leg of their tour after 10 Apr.

Featured image adapted from Megs Tard on Facebook.