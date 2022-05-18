Transtar Travel Resumes Luxury Bus Services, Tickets To KL Start From S$105

Transtar Travel Announces Resumption Of Solitaire Suites

Buses are a convenient and affordable way to travel between Singapore and Malaysia given the two countries’ close proximity.

Tickets are apparently so in demand that when the Singapore-Malaysia Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) first opened, the ones for Transtar Travel buses sold out within 20 minutes.

For those who want to take their journey to the next level, the company has announced that they are resuming the services of their luxurious Solitaire Suites.

From S$105, you can take a ride to Kuala Lumpur (KL) while enjoying first-class amenities.

Transtar Travel buses to Malaysia will resume in May

After land borders between Singapore and Malaysia reopened in Apr 2022, Transtar Travel resumed long-distance bus trips but did not include the Solitaire Suites, the company’s luxury coach service.

But in a Facebook post on 14 May, the company announced that round-trip journeys from Singapore to Genting and back again are now available aboard their first-class coaches. Similar trips to Kuala Lumpur will be available from 27 May.

Each Solitaire Suites seat has its own viewing screen for passengers’ uninterrupted viewing pleasure. Tickets include meals for the entire journey.

According to Shin Min Daily News, tickets for a trip from Singapore to KL start from S$105, while tickets to Genting start from S$148.

Oriental Daily News notes that this is double the price of regular bus tickets, and even slightly more expensive than taking a plane.

However, Managing Director Mr Elson Yap is confident that there will be significant demand. He claims that Transtar Travel is the only luxury bus service provider in Singapore, and that such services rake in at least 80% of sales at travel fairs.

Travel in luxury & convenience

While flights may be quicker, folks who enjoy road trips but still seek comfort may appreciate the option of luxury coaches.

With land travels regaining popularity, the resumption of Transtar’s luxury bus services comes at an opportune time. Let’s hope this beckons well for their business as well as travellers.

Will you travel to Malaysia on one of these luxury buses? Let us know in the comments.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Transtar Travel on Facebook and Facebook.