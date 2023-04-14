Traveller Claims Luggage From Valu$ Broke After 1 Trip, Advises Others Against Purchasing It

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Luggage From Valu$ Shop Allegedly Cracks Apart At First Use

Most travellers store their travel necessities in their luggage, with full trust that their belongings will be kept safely within.

However, this was unfortunately not the case for one traveller, whose luggage cracked into pieces on its first use.

Hoping to warn others against buying such “cheap” luggage, the traveller took to Facebook group Complaint Singapore to share their experience.

Traveller advises others against buying luggage from Valu$

Dubbing luggage from Valu$ to be “lemons”, the OP elaborated in their post that one of the wheels of their luggage from the store cracked on their way to the airport.

Although unfortunate enough that the luggage broke even before the trip started, things only got worse.

After their flight, two more wheels and the casing portion of the luggage also cracked.

To add insult to injury, the luggage cracked even more after their flight back, although the total weight of their luggage was allegedly only 11kg.

It’s unclear whether the cracks are a result of poor handling by airport staff, or due to the quality of the luggage.

Nevertheless, the OP clarified that they published the post only as a means to warn others. They noted that those who purchase items from such value shops should manage their expectations, especially considering the economical prices offered.

The OP added that the airline compensated them with new luggage, so they did not expect anything from Valu$.

Commenters say it’s still value for money

In the comment section of the post, many netizens shared their two cents on the OP’s predicament.

One pointed out that the damage looks like it was caused by rough handling by airport staff rather than the luggage being poorly made.

Another Facebook user agreed, sharing that they have personally used luggage from Valu$ without an issue for almost a year.

One other netizen quipped that the luggage was true to the shop’s name. They added that was indeed reasonably priced for a one-trip use.

A Facebook user gave advice to fellow travellers on which materials to look out for when purchasing luggage in the future.

While the OP’s mishap was truly awful, we’re glad that they still managed to retrieve their luggage mostly in one piece.

More importantly, we hope the content within their luggage is fine.

