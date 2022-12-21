Changi Airport Baggage Tracker Lets Passengers On 35 Airlines Keep Track Of Their Luggage

Changi Airport Launches New Baggage Tracker For Passengers To Track Luggage

The year-end holidays are upon us, which means that if you’re lucky, you’re probably planning a trip overseas.

If you’ll be travelling through Changi Airport, you might be glad to know that you can now track your luggage.

The airport has launched its own baggage tracker, allowing passengers from 35 airlines to track their luggage after checking in.

Changi Airport introduces baggage tracker for passengers

Changi Airport announced the launch of the iChangi Baggage Tracker via a Facebook post on Tuesday (20 Dec).

With the tracker, travellers can now know where their luggage is without worrying about its whereabouts.

All they’d have to do is scan their bag tag with the iChangi Baggage Tracker on the iChangi app and turn on notifications to receive updates.

These notifications will pop up when their luggage has been checked in, loaded onto the aircraft for departure, and deposited on the arrival belt at Changi Airport.

While the baggage tracker is available for departures across all four terminals, arrival tracking is only available at Terminals 2 and 3.

According to The Straits Times (ST), Changi Airport will roll out tracking for arrival baggage at Terminals 1 and 4 by early 2023.

The 35 participating airlines include Singapore Airlines, Scoot, Jetstar Asia, and Malaysia Airlines. For a complete list, click here.

Tracker on beta trial

Changi Airport Group (CAG) stated via its website that the iChangi Baggage Tracker is currently on beta trial.

According to the FAQ, the function operates by utilising a combination of information from the participating airline and Changi Airport’s baggage system.

The tracker enables passengers to check on their luggage for up to three days after their flight. This will help to ease the stress of delayed or lost baggage.

Speaking to ST, Changi Airport Group (CAG) confirmed that their staff had tested the tracker before rolling out the public trial.

They expect the number of participating airlines to increase progressively.

CAG further stated that Changi Airport is the first to introduce such a baggage tracker in South-East Asia.

The launch comes after airlines like Delta Air Lines and Korean Air rolled out similar services.

