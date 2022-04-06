Travellers Entering Singapore By Land Need Not Have Physical Vaccination Cert Or Recovery Memo

The reopening of land borders between Singapore and Malaysia was certainly good news for folks on both ends of the Causeway.

However, seeing how rapidly things have progressed, some might still be unsure about the exact procedures to follow when crossing the Causeway.

Apparently, a message has been making rounds on WhatsApp claiming that travellers entering Singapore by land must produce several documents at the checkpoint. Among the documents is a physical vaccination certificate.

Source

The Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) has since debunked the claims, clarifying that there’s no need to present such a cert.

ICA debunks message about travelling through land checkpoints

On Tuesday (5 Apr), the ICA posted a clarification on Facebook in response to a message circulating on WhatsApp.

According to ICA, the message featured a traveller’s experience passing through one of the land checkpoints. It also claimed that such travellers have to produce several documents:

Physical vaccination certificate

Physical recovery memo (for travellers who have recovered from Covid-19)

Softcopy record of SG arrival card

The message alleged that travellers by land must show their physical vaccination certificate as ICA’s and MOH’s systems are not linked.

It makes similar claims about the SG Arrival Card, saying that ICA’s systems are unable to detect travellers’ submissions.

ICA dismisses claims on physical vaccination cert & recovery memo

In the same post, ICA clarified that there’s no need for vaccinated travellers of any citizenship to produce physical certificates.

The MOH system would have automatically validated vaccination records of the following individuals if they received their jabs in Singapore:

Singapore Citizens

Permanent Residents

Long-term Pass holders

Those who received their vaccinations overseas would also not need to produce a physical certificate as long as they have successfully uploaded the documents along with their SG Arrival Cards.

The clarifications for the other two claims were much more straightforward:

Recovered travellers need not produce recovery memos

Need not show softcopy of SG Arrival Cards

ICA took the opportunity to remind travellers to refer to official channels for the latest information on the Vaccinated Travel Framework.

Travellers should also prepare and submit the relevant documents within three days of arriving at the checkpoints.

Careful of unverified information

As eager as people may be about crossing the Causeway, they should be wary of unverified information, especially if it involves the authorities.

If you know anyone who might be travelling to Singapore, inform them of the correct procedure so they’ll know what to do before departing.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Immigration & Checkpoints Authority on Facebook.