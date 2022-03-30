Travellers Entering Singapore Must Take Note Of Following Instructions

With the reopening of borders between Singapore and Malaysia, many of us are probably eager to cross the causeway for shopping trips or quick getaways. However, before we can plan our trip, there are a series of steps travellers need to take note of.

From 1 Apr, travellers entering Malaysia will no longer need to quarantine upon arrival. However, Malaysian Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin has announced a series of steps to follow prior to arrival.

These steps are mandatory for all travellers wishing to enter Malaysia from 1 Apr.

Steps to take for travellers entering Malaysia

On 24 Mar, Malaysia announced that land borders between Singapore and Malaysia will reopen fully. From 1 Apr, travellers will be able to enter Malaysia through the land checkpoints without having to quarantine after.

However, there are a series of steps they must follow before entering Malaysia. Mr Khairy has listed out these steps through a video on his TikTok account.

To have the necessary platforms at their fingertips, travellers should first download the MySejahtera app and register an account prior to departure.

They should then fill out the pre-departure form by tapping on the traveller icon.

Prospective visitors entering via air or sea must arrange to take a PCR test two days before their departure. A negative result would mean you’re good to go. Children aged six and below need not do so.

Visitors who are entering by land need not take any pre-departure tests regardless of their vaccination status. Those who aren’t fully vaccinated, however, must quarantine for 5 days upon arrival.

Different modes of travel aside, the general rule for Singaporean visitors is that they need not take any on-arrival tests.

Beyond testing, short-term visitors who are partially vaccinated or unvaccinated must also have Covid-19 travel insurance.

Once they have followed all the steps accordingly, visitors must verify their vaccination certificate through the MySafeTravel website.

Opening of borders between Singapore & Malaysia

The reopening of borders was announced last Thursday (24 Mar) in a joint press release by Singapore PM Lee Hsien Loong and Malaysia PM Ismail Sabri.

Both leaders announced that fully vaccinated travellers will be able to travel via the land checkpoints between Singapore and Malaysia without having to quarantine.

The new easing of measures will come into effect from this Friday, 1 Apr. It will also apply to all categories of visitors and all modes of transport.

The reopening of borders is expected to help tourism sectors for both countries, according to The Straits Times. Businesses hit hard by the pandemic will also be able to use the assist open borders give them.

The Ministry of Trade and Industry, however, has warned that the checkpoints will be congested on 1 Apr. Singaporeans are therefore encouraged to avoid travelling unless urgent.

Have a safe trip to JB

It goes without saying that many of us are probably planning our café-hopping trips in Johor Bahru (JB) right this very second.

However, we should all take note of the mandatory steps that need to be followed before rushing into a trip. Even missing a single one of them will put a damper on your vacation.

With that, we wish everyone a safe and happy trip to JB this Friday.

